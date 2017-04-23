Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Monreal (71'), Sanchez (101')
Sanchez (25'), Xhaka (105')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aguero (62')
Fernandinho (69'), De Bruyne (89'), Sane (102'), Delph (105'), Otamendi (115')

Arsene Wenger "very pleased" as Arsenal reach FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger says he is "very pleased" as Arsenal reach the FA Cup final win a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the last four of the competition.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Arsene Wenger has declared himself "very pleased" as Arsenal reached the FA Cup final win a 2-1 extra-time win over Manchester City in the last four of the competition.

The Gunners fell behind just after the hour as Sergio Aguero scored for the Citizens but forced extra-time through Nacho Monreal before Alexis Sanchez struck in the 101st minute to give Wenger's side the win.

The Frenchman told BBC Sport after the game: "I am very pleased, it was a big game today. Overall it was a great performance not only technically but mentally. We became stronger and in the end deserved to win the game.

"The team performance was there. When the players give their best and are completely focused you always stand up for them.

"We were close to scoring and on the break they are very good. We lost the ball and conceded the goal but we showed the right response."

Arsenal will return to Wembley Stadium on May 27 to face London rivals Chelsea in the final.

