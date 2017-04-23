Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Monreal (71'), Sanchez (101')
Sanchez (25'), Xhaka (105')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aguero (62')
Fernandinho (69'), De Bruyne (89'), Sane (102'), Delph (105'), Otamendi (115')

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted' after semi-final win

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revels in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 18:07 UK

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has declared that he is "tired but delighted" following his team's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The England international expressed his delight at the result, which came after extra time, but admitted that the game took its toll.

"I'm tired but delighted. We set out to reach the final, our league form has not been good enough and this is something we could hold on to," he told BT Sport.

"We have given ourselves every opportunity to go and win it.

"It's a new and interesting position for me at wing-back, I have to focus on the defensive side of things and we have adapted really well."

Alexis Sanchez scored the winner for Arsenal after Nacho Monreal had cancelled out Sergio Aguero's strike in normal time.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
