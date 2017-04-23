Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revels in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has declared that he is "tired but delighted" following his team's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The England international expressed his delight at the result, which came after extra time, but admitted that the game took its toll.

"I'm tired but delighted. We set out to reach the final, our league form has not been good enough and this is something we could hold on to," he told BT Sport.

"We have given ourselves every opportunity to go and win it.

"It's a new and interesting position for me at wing-back, I have to focus on the defensive side of things and we have adapted really well."

Alexis Sanchez scored the winner for Arsenal after Nacho Monreal had cancelled out Sergio Aguero's strike in normal time.