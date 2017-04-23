Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reacts to his side's win over bitter rivals Rangers.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he is relishing facing Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final after overcoming Rangers in the semi-finals.

The Hoops boss said that he is expecting a "really good" contest against the Dons and is eyeing a repeat of their League Cup final victory against the same opposition.

"That'll be a really good final," Rodgers told BBC Sport.

"I'm sure if we can play as well as we did in the League Cup final, or like we did today, it could be a great day for us, but there's a lot of work to do between now and then.

"We're playing against a very, very good team with an outstanding manager in Derek McInnes. He's done an outstanding job and we've always had difficult games against them."

Goals from Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair at Hampden Park helped Celtic overcome their bitter rivals to set up the clash with Aberdeen.