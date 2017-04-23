Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Monreal (71'), Sanchez (101')
Sanchez (25'), Xhaka (105')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aguero (62')
Fernandinho (69'), De Bruyne (89'), Sane (102'), Delph (105'), Otamendi (115')

Laurent Koscielny: 'New formation has restored confidence'

Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny believes that the switch to a 3-4-3 formation has given his side a new lease of life following a poor spell of form.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 13:18 UK

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has said that his side's new 3-4-3 formation has helped to restore their confidence following a poor spell of form.

The Gunners had lost seven of their previous 12 matches before manager Arsene Wenger opted to switch to a three-man defence for the first time in 20 years against Middlesbrough last weekend.

After overcoming Boro, Wenger stuck with the same system for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, which they won in extra time courtesy of an Alexis Sanchez strike.

"There was a tactical turnaround but we have been working on it for 15 days," Koscielny told reporters.

"The system suits certain players but it's also good for the whole team. I think we have also found more confidence in this system with three defenders. We are more solid. Commitment and determination also helped us to win because over the whole game we played as a team and fought hard.

"Before this game we were in quite a dark period, we had lost confidence. This victory has allowed us to regain confidence and keep calm, even if not everything was perfect."

Arsenal have now won back-to-back matches for the first time since January.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Wenger hails "great performance"
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 Emil Forsberg in action for Sweden on November 17, 2015
Arsenal 'plot £20m Emil Forsberg move'
