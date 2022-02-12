GB survive scare to beat USA in women's curling

 MX23RW : Saturday, February 12 15:53:02| >> :60:2436:2436:
Great Britain survive scare to beat USA in women's curling

Great Britain survived a brief scare to ease past the USA 10-5 in the women's curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Eve Muirhead and her team stormed into a 4-0 lead after the first two ends but only proceeded to score one in the next four, as the USA reduced the deficit to 5-4.

However, GB extended their lead to 7-5 heading into the ninth and final end, where a mishap from Tabitha Peterson on her final stone allowed Muirhead to end the game with three points and seal a second win of the Games, ending the USA's winning streak in the process.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the win, Muirhead said: "After last night's loss we knew it was a very important game - we had all day off so we definitely made the most of that!

"We came out firing - I'm absolutely delighted and very proud of the girls for the way they worked out there. It's nice to beat an unbeaten USA."

GB's women have now posted two wins and two defeat at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and now prepare to face off against Denmark on Sunday.

