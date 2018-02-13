Canadian skater Eric Radford has made history by becoming the first openly gay man to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.
The 33-year-old won the top prize in the team figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games, performing alongside his partner Meagan Duhamel.
The pair impressed the judges at the Gangneung Ice Arena with a routine set to Adele's 'Hometown Glory'.
So proud that @Adaripp and I get to wear these medals and show the world what we can do! #represent🏳️🌈 #olympics #pyeongchang2018 #pride #outandproud #medalists #TeamNorthAmerica pic.twitter.com/eXMlZ2Utrw— Eric Radford (@Rad85E) February 12, 2018
"This is amazing! I literally feel like I might explode with pride," Radford wrote on Twitter after winning the gold.
In the same event, US skater Adam Rippon, the first openly gay male athlete to claim a spot in the US Winter Olympics team, won a bronze medal.