Canadian skater Eric Radford makes history by becoming the first openly gay athlete to win Winter Olympics gold.

Canadian skater Eric Radford has made history by becoming the first openly gay man to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

The 33-year-old won the top prize in the team figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games, performing alongside his partner Meagan Duhamel.

The pair impressed the judges at the Gangneung Ice Arena with a routine set to Adele's 'Hometown Glory'.

"This is amazing! I literally feel like I might explode with pride," Radford wrote on Twitter after winning the gold.

In the same event, US skater Adam Rippon, the first openly gay male athlete to claim a spot in the US Winter Olympics team, won a bronze medal.