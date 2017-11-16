United record 17% increase in revenue

General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United record a 17% increase in revenues, despite their yearly wage bill soaring by more than 12%.
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 18:08 UK

Manchester United have recorded a 17% increase in revenues, despite their yearly wage bill soaring by more than 12%.

The figures took the club's earnings for the three months to September 30 to £141m.

United's quarterly wage bill also rose by £7.6m to £69.9m after the arrivals of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof.

Another factor for the wage bill increase was the club's participation in the Champions League, in which United need just a point to progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

Hikes in earnings also came from broadcasting, which produced a 31% gain in revenues, while matchday income jumped to by 33.3% to £22.4m.

