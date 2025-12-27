Preview: Wrexham vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 21:36

Preston North End will end 2025 in the Championship's top six if they beat hosts Wrexham on Monday at the Racecourse Ground.

The home side are are 13th with 31 points, six fewer than the visitors, who are in fifth place having drawn 0-0 with Stoke City on Friday.

Match preview

Wrexham came back from 1-0 and 3-1 deficits against Sheffield United on Boxing Day to win 5-3, and they have scored as many goals in their last three games (eight) as they had in their previous eight matches.

Manager Phil Parkinson's side are only five points from sixth-placed Bristol City, though they must start consistently picking up victories if they are to make a push for promotion, with their win against United their first in six fixtures.

The Red Dragons were beaten twice in that period, and their win on Boxing Day was the fourth consecutive time they had conceded at least two goals in 90 minutes.

Wrexham settled for a point in the reverse clash against the visitors after drawing 1-1 on December 6, but they did come out on top in their only other meeting since 2000, winning 3-2 in the EFL Cup in August this year.

A triumph for the hosts would not only extend their unbeaten streak at home to seven matches, but it would also be their fifth victory in that time.

Preston's stalemate with Stoke was their first clean sheet in 10 games, though they still boast the joint second best defensive record in the division having conceded just 23 times in their 23 league fixtures.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom's side have now scored one or fewer goals in seven of their past nine matches, and only two sides have scored fewer Championship goals (28) in the top 15.

The hosts are six points from second-placed Middlesbrough, but only two points separate them from ninth-placed Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches when they drew with Stoke, though it was also their fifth stalemate in that time, as well as their fourth in five games.

Preston are also undefeated in their last six outings away from home, with the club emerging victorious in three of those clashes.

Wrexham Championship form:

D

D

L

D

L

W

Preston North End Championship form:

W

D

D

W

D

D

Team News

Considering Wrexham have improved in the final third, Parkinson may look to reward forwards Josh Windass, Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead with starts.

Midfielder Andy Cannon is not scheduled to return until April due to a knee injury, and his absence may lead to the selection of Matty James and Ben Sheaf.

Max Cleworth, Dominic Hyam and Callum Doyle are candidates to start in a back three given defenders Aaron James and Lewis Brunt have been ruled out.

Meanwhile, the places of Preston centre-backs Odeluga Offiah, Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes in the XI can be assumed.

With creator Robbie Brady sidelined, strikers Michael Smith and Daniel Jebbison may be isolated on Monday.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Longman, James, Sheaf, Thomason; Windass, Moore, Broadhead

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Offiah, Storey, Hughes; Valentín, Armstrong, Whiteman, McCann, Small; Smith, Jebbison

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Preston North End

Preston's limited threat in their forward ranks could prove costly, especially as they may struggle to keep their hosts out.

Wrexham should take confidence from the fact the visitors have rarely won in recent weeks, and perhaps their firepower and strong home record will be enough for a victory on Monday.

