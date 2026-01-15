Preview: Wrexham vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 15 Jan 2026 13:23

Wrexham welcome Norwich City to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday in a Championship clash that pits one of the division’s in-form sides against a team fighting for survival.

The Reds come into the contest riding the crest of a wave after a memorable FA Cup triumph, while Norwich will hope their own emphatic cup win can act as a springboard for improved league fortunes.

Match preview

Wrexham head into the weekend in the midst of a five-game winning streak across all competitions and are suddenly firmly in the playoff conversation.

Phil Parkinson’s side advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup last time out after knocking Premier League Nottingham Forest out of England’s decorated knockout competition.

In the league, the Hollywood-backed outfit have won four matches in succession, most recently edging Derby County 2-1 away from home.

The Reds have lost just twice at the Racecourse in the league all season and boast the fourth-best attacking record in the division, with only three sides scoring more goals.

Norwich remain third from bottom in the Championship and are still battling to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Since taking charge in November, Philippe Clement has overseen five wins from 12 matches as he attempts to steady the ship.

Norwich eased any FA Cup nerves last weekend with a commanding 5-1 victory over League Two side Walsall, and they will be hoping they can replicate the same levels here.

Clement’s side will take motivation from the reverse fixture, which they lost 3-2 at home in September, and will be keen to avenge that defeat on Saturday.

Wrexham Championship form:

DLWWWW

Wrexham form (all competitions):

LWWWWW

Norwich City Championship form:

WDWLWL

Norwich City form (all competitions):

DWLWLW

Team News

After securing their fifth straight win at the weekend against Sean Dyche's Forest, Parkinson may choose to keep the same starting lineup for the clash with Norwich.

On the other side, following a dominant win last Saturday, Clement could also stick with last week’s XI, with hat-trick hero Jovon Makama likely to lead the attack once more. Norwich will continue to be without winger Ante Crnac, who is out for the rest of the season with a severe knee injury.

To cover for Crnac’s absence, Norwich acted quickly in the transfer market, signing forward Ali Ahmed from Vancouver Whitecaps this month.

Wrexham will also miss several key players this weekend, including Shane Duffy (muscle injury) and Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring).

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; James, Sheaf; Longman, Windass, Broadhead, Thomason; Smith

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Springett, Medic, Chrisene, Mahovo; Marcondes, Ben Slimane, Schwartau, Jurasek, Kvistgaarden; Makama

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Norwich City

Wrexham’s injury list could make life difficult against a confident Norwich side, but this has shown no signs of impeding their progress in recent weeks, with five wins on the spin. Expect a closely contested match, with Wrexham favoured to continue on their hot streak.

