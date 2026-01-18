Preview: Wrexham vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 18 Jan 2026 14:50

Wrexham welcome Leicester City to the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday in a Championship clash shaped by mid-table congestion, with just eight points separating 14th-placed Birmingham City from the playoff pack.

With opportunity knocking loudly for both sides, they will each view this fixture as a chance to kick down the door and climb the table.

Match preview

Wrexham’s five-match winning run in all competitions came to an end last time out with a 2-1 defeat against Philippe Clement’s Norwich City.

Phil Parkinson’s side sit 10th in the Championship and remain firmly in the playoff hunt, trailing sixth-placed Preston North End by three points and fifth-placed Hull City by four.

The Hollywood-backed club have become the league’s draw specialists, with 10 of their matches ending all-square — the joint-most in the division.

Blockbuster entertainment has been guaranteed on home soil, with 46 goals already scored at the Racecourse this season, and Wrexham will take confidence from the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture as they look to tip the balance this time.

Leicester continue have had a rather underwhelming campaign following their immediate return from the Premier League.

The 2015–16 champions of England have managed just three wins from their last eight league matches, struggling to find consistency.

They fell to a painful 2-1 defeat in the M69 derby at Coventry City last weekend, despite leading early through Jordan James before conceding a dramatic 85th-minute winner.

Marti Cifuentes finds himself under growing scrutiny in the King Power dugout, although history offers some comfort, with the club unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Wrexham.

Wrexham Championship form:

LWWWWL

Wrexham form (all competitions):

WWWWWL

Leicester City Championship form:

LLWLWL

Leicester City form (all competitions):

LWLWWL

Team News

Wrexham have several squad members sidelined through injury ahead of this match, with Aaron James, Andy Cannon, and Danny Ward all expected to miss out.

However, Kieffer Moore made a return last time out, and will be aiming to start this one, with the bustling centre forward netting 10 goals already this season.

Leicester, meanwhile, are likely to be without Burnley loanee Aaron Ramsey, who picked up a hamstring injury over the festive period.

Harry Souttar, who has featured just 16 times since joining from Stoke in January 2023, is also sidelined due to an Achilles problem.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; James, Sheaf; Longman, Windass, Broadhead, Thomason; Moore

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Okoli, Nelson, Choudhury; James, Skipp; Fatawu, Reid, Mavididi; Ayew

We say: Wrexham 1-1 Leicester City

Wrexham boast home advantage, in front of an increasingly hopeful Racecourse crowd. The Reds are chasing a playoff push, while Leicester are still seeking consistency. Expect a closely contested game, likely ending in a 1-1 draw, though Wrexham could edge it 2-1 if their attack clicks.

