Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Wales and Liechtenstein, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wales will resume their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup when they welcome Liechtenstein to the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.

The Dragons have taken four points from their first two qualifiers, while the visitors have started their campaign with consecutive defeats.

Match preview

Craig Bellamy has made a promising start to his tenure as Wales boss, having overseen four wins and four draws in his first eight matches in charge following his appointment last summer.

Bellamy's side picked up 12 points from six Nations League matches to finish top of a group that featured Turkey, Iceland and Montenegro.

After winning promotion to League A at the end of 2024, Wales began 2025 with a 3-1 home win over Kazakhstan in their first 2026 World Cup qualifier in March.

Just a few days later, the Dragons looked set to fall to a narrow defeat when North Macedonia's Bojan Miovski broke the deadlock in the 91st minute, but David Brooks netted a dramatic late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Second-placed Wales are currently sitting level on four points with leaders North Macedonia, but they will be aware that Belgium are the favourites to win the group and are yet to start their qualifying campaign.

The Dragons will travel to the Belgian capital for a crucial qualifier on Monday, but before they do, they will look to avoid any slip-ups against a country they have beaten on all three previous occasions, including 2-0 victories in both games against Liechtenstein in qualifying for the 2010 World Cup.

Liechtenstein know they face a tough task to compete in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, having lost 19 of their 20 matches across their last two qualifying campaigns.

In fact, the minnows have failed to record a victory in each of their last four World Cup qualifying campaigns, and they have not scored more than four goals in any of those qualifying cycles.

Leichtenstein began their current campaign with consecutive home defeats, losing 3-0 to North Macedonia before falling to a 2-0 defeat against Kazakhstan.

As a result, Konrad Funfstuck's side have lost four consecutive internationals since they played out a goalless draw in October's Nations League meeting with Gibraltar.

They will be bracing themselves for another difficult outing on Friday, having failed to score in any of their previous three meetings with Wales.

The visitors have not won an away international since they recorded a 2-1 win over Luxembourg in a friendly in October 2020.

Wales World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Wales form (all competitions):





Liechtenstein World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Liechtenstein form (all competitions):

Team News

Wales are unable to call upon the injured Aaron Ramsey through injury, while Joe Allen is no longer an option after he retired from football at the end of the season.

Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson are back in Bellamy's squad after the pair missed the opening two World Cup qualifiers through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies is closing in on 100 international appearances, with the defender set to earn his 95th cap in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

As for the visitors, goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel is set to feature between the posts, while Lars Traber, Sandro Wieser and Felix Oberwaditzer likely to operate as the three centre-backs.

Experienced midfielder Nicolas Hasler will don the captain's armband in what will be his 102nd appearance for Liechtenstein.

Willy Pizzi and Dennis Salanovic may have the task of leading Liechtenstein's quest to trouble the scorers at the Cardiff City Stadium.



Wales possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, Thomas; Johnson, Wilson, James; Cullen

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

Buchel, Traber, Wieser, Oberwaditzer; Kindle, Luchinger, Hasler, Sele, Hofer; Pizzi, Salanovic





We say: Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein

Wales boast a 100% record in meetings with Liechtenstein, and we think they maintain that record by easing to a commanding home victory to build confidence and momentum ahead of Monday's crucial trip to Belgium.





