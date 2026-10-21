Preview: Torino vs Monza - prediction, team news, lineups

After both sides won emphatically earlier this week, Torino and Monza will meet for Serie A's Friday night fixture.

Collectively, the pair scored seven goals and conceded none on Monday evening, lifting them away from the relegation zone.

Match preview

After a tough start to Ignazio Abate's reign as head coach, Torino have begun to turn things around, collecting 10 points from their last five matches.

Having returned from the international break with a home win over Udinese, the Granata stepped up another gear on Monday, putting three goals past Parma without reply.

Giovanni Simeone scored for the first time in Serie A this season, then added the third at Stadio Tardini after Che Adams had doubled Toro's lead.

Compared to this time last year, goals are flowing more freely - with Simeone, Adams and Sandro Kulenovic all finding the net at least twice - while Abate's team have conceded five fewer at the other end.

Remarkably, the last time Toro posted three consecutive league wins in one campaign was back in 2019, so they will seek an elusive treble on Friday night.

© Imago / Buzzi

History is on the hosts' side, as Monza have yet to beat Torino in six top-flight contests - though they did win last month's cup tie between the two sides.

Like Abate, ex-Toro coach Ivan Juric made an uncertain start to life at his new club, but results are gradually starting to improve.

In addition to reaching the Coppa Italia's last 16, newly promoted Monza have won two of their last three league matches - both on home turf.

Either side of a loss to high-flying Lazio, the Brianzoli beat Sassuolo and Cagliari, the latter of whom had been in fine form up to that point.

With breakout star Gustavo Varela bagging a brace, Monza struck three times in the second half of Monday's 4-0 win, which took them up to 14th place in Serie A.

However, dating back to their doomed 2024-25 campaign, they have taken just 11 points from their last 23 away games in Italy's top tier.

Torino Serie A form:

Torino form (all competitions):

Monza Serie A form:

Monza form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

In addition to Emirhan Ilkhan (adductor) and Niccolo Fortini (thigh), Torino will be missing key defender Ricardo Rodriguez on Friday evening.

Back for his second spell in Turin, the Swiss veteran has suffered a tendon injury in his left thigh and may be ruled out for the next fortnight.

While Adams is Toro's top scorer with three league goals, Simeone should be full of confidence after ending his top-flight drought earlier this week.

For various different clubs, the experienced striker is now one of three men to score in all of the last 11 Serie A seasons, alongside Matteo Politano and Piotr Zielinski.

Meanwhile, Portugal Under-21s star Varela will lead the visitors' attack, having scored six goals in as many league games since moving to Italy.

For context, the only Monza player to have managed more in a whole top-tier campaign was Andrea Colpani, who notched eight from 38 appearances in 2023-24.

After serving a one-match ban, Lorenzo Lucchesi will be back in the Brianzoli's squad, but Jan Ziolkowski and captain Matteo Pessina are both ruled out by injury and Idrissa Toure remains a doubt.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Comuzzo, Ismajli, Coco; Belghali, Mandragora, Braganca, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

Monza possible starting lineup:

Tornqvist; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Ondoa, Mangas; Colpani, Robinson; Varela

We say: Torino 2-1 Monza

Since losing to Monza in the Coppa Italia eight weeks ago, Torino have found a more consistent level, improving at both ends of the pitch.

So, after their convincing victory in Parma, the Granata should claim maximum points on home soil - extending their visitors' wait for any Serie A success on the road.

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