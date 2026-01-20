Thomas Frank latest: Premier League club ‘planning’ to make offer for 52-year-old if sacked by Tottenham

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jan 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 08:51

Thomas Frank could be offered a Premier League lifeline if he is sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report.

The 52-year-old ended his successful six-year spell in charge of Brentford to become Spurs head coach in the summer, replacing Ange Postecoglou and penning a contract until 2028.

However, Frank has only won 34.38% of his 32 games as Tottenham boss (W11 D9 L12), with pressure growing on the Dane following a miserable run of just three wins in 15 matches across all competitions.

Frank was met with boos and "you are getting sacked in the morning" chants from Spurs supporters following the club’s disappointing 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to relegation-threatened rivals West Ham United last weekend, leaving his side languishing in 14th place in the table.

On Monday, Frank insisted that he is still “feeling the trust” of the club’s board, including CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange, after a productive meeting over his future.

© Imago / Focus Images

Crystal Palace eye Frank as Glasner successor

However, failure to secure a positive result in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund could force the leadership to reconsider their stance on Frank before this weekend’s Premier League trip to Burnley.

Should Frank be relieved of his duties in the near future, Football Insider reports that Crystal Palace will plan to offer the Dane the chance to become their new manager in the summer.

The Eagles are on the lookout for a successor to Oliver Glasner, who announced at the end of last week that he will not renew his contract at Selhurst Park and will leave the club at the end of the season.

It has been suggested that Glasner could be sacked by Palace after he launched a scathing attack on the club’s board in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Sunderland.

Glasner said that his squad is being “abandoned completely" by Palace’s hierarchy and chairman Steve Parish was left ‘bemused and angered’ over the Austrian’s criticism of the club’s transfer strategy, including the timing of Marc Guehi’s sale to Manchester City.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images/Crystal Pix

Glasner set to remain at Palace until summer despite sack suggestions

Glasner would be in line for a payout if Crystal Palace decide to sack the 51-year-old before his contract runs out in the summer.

However, it is understood that the Eagles would like to see Glasner see out his contract and they remain confident that he can turn the club's underwhelming form - 10 games without a win in all competitions - around after holding internal discussions.

Frank is expected to remain on Palace’s managerial radar until the summer, while at least three more names have already been identified as possible replacements for Glasner.

A recent report claims that Getafe boss Jose Bordalas, Rayo Vallecano’s Inigo Perez and Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town could all be ‘considered’ for the Palace job this summer.

Palace currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, six points behind the top six, while they will soon resume their Conference League campaign against Zrinjski Mostar in a two-legged knockout round playoff.