Thomas Frank: Tottenham Hotspur boss addresses future and Champions League selection issues

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Jan 2026 06:41

Thomas Frank has commented on the intense boos from the Tottenham Hotspur supporters after Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat against West Ham United.

The loss was Spurs' ninth of the 2025-26 season, leaving the North London club 14th in the Premier League table after 22 gameweeks.

The capital club have won just one of their last eight across all competitions, losing five, and the fans ran out of patience with the Danish manager during the game, chanting "you are getting sacked in the morning" at the former Brentford boss.

Rumours swirled after the defeat that Frank was on the brink of getting the sack at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the manager remains in situ for the time being.

Frank "feeling the trust" after meeting with Spurs board

© Iconsport / PA Images

Frank revealed on Monday that he held a productive lunch meeting with influential figures, including CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange.

The head coach insisted that he still feels the backing and support of his employers despite the mounting external scrutiny on his position.

"I've just been feeling the trust along the way. I've said that every press meeting, that there's backing and support," he said via Sky Sports News. "I had lunch with Nick [Beucher] and Vinai [Venkatesham, CEO] and Johan [Lange, sporting director] today, so all good.

"I know it's part of the media circus and the only focus I have is to do everything I can for us to win against Dortmund.

"I've said many times and I'll say it again, as long as we win football matches and make sure we win enough of them, then everyone will support us.

"It's not about me, it's about supporting the team, supporting the players."

Despite their domestic struggles, Spurs are 11th in the league phase of the 36-team Champions League, positioned just a point behind Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid — between sixth and eighth — ahead of the penultimate matchday in Europe.

The above source suggests that while meetings were held at board level to discuss Frank's future, he will lead the team in Europe this week, although the 52-year-old will have to deal with a plethora of injuries.

Spurs down to bare bones for Dortmund European clash

© Imago / Mark Pain

The task for the under-fire manager is complicated by a severe injury crisis that has left the squad down to the bare bones.

Only 11 senior players are currently fit and available for selection for the visit of the Bundesliga giants, including primary defenders Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro.

Forward options are limited to Dominic Solanke, Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert as the club faces a race against time to recover key starters.

A failure to secure a positive result against Dortmund could force the leadership to reconsider their stance before the weekend trip to Burnley.