Spurs injury news: Thomas Frank to be missing 15 players for key Borussia Dortmund Champions League showdown?

Thomas Frank may be without as many as 15 players for Tottenham Hotspur's showdown with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

Frank heads into the Champions League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium allegedly on the brink of losing his job in the dugout.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham United was greeted by a cacophony of boos from Spurs supporters who have it clear that they want the Dane to be sacked.

Reports on Monday morning have indicated that Frank will remain in charge for the game with the Bundesliga giants.

Nevertheless, Frank finds himself in a position where he will be without at least half of the Spurs first-team squad.

Which 15 players could Spurs be missing for Dortmund game?

Most notably, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison are all long-term injury absentees.

Joao Palhinha is an obvious injury doubt after missing the defeat to West Ham with a knock.

As per The Standard, Xavi Simons was seen hobbling after that fixture and is seemingly facing a race against time to be available.

Ben Davies suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in that game and will be unavailable, while Archie Gray also suffered knocks versus the Hammers.

Only 48 hours would have passed between Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations triumph and Dortmund taking to the pitch in North London, making it highly unlikely that Pape Matar Sarr will come under consideration.

New signing Conor Gallagher is ineligible until the knockout phase due to squad registration rules, which also keep the likes of Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma and Dominic Solanke out of the equation.

Meanwhile, Micky van de Ven is serving a one-match suspension for collecting three yellow cards during the League Phase.

Where do Spurs sit in League Phase table?

Although pressure is intensifying on Frank, Spurs have collected 11 points from their six League Phase fixtures, leaving them in 11th place with two matches remaining.

While Spurs are all but assured of a top-24 spot, they realistically need to defeat both Dortmund and fellow Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt to have a chance of direct qualification for the last 16.