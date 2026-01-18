Thomas Frank future: Latest on Tottenham Hotspur sack 'decision' as West Ham United defeat fuels calls for new manager

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jan 2026 23:43

Tottenham Hotspur have not made a decision about Thomas Frank but are looking at alternatives, the latest report has revealed.

If the Londoners were not already in crisis, their 2-1 defeat against West Ham United has certainly pushed them over the line.

The defeat left them stranded in 14th place in the Premier League with just 27 points after 22 matchweeks, and the team's poor performances have led to calls for Thomas Frank to lose his job.

Spurs only appointed the Dane in the summer, and moving on from the former Brentford boss would be yet another damning sign that the club lack a clear direction.

Sky Sports News report that the Tottenham board are looking at alternative options, though they are said to have not come to a final decision on Frank's future.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Who could take over from Thomas Frank in the middle of the season?

One of the problems with changing managers in the middle of a campaign is that the ideal replacement may not be available.

It should also be noted that while Xabi Alonso is currently out of work after he was sacked by Real Madrid, it is not clear if he would look to jump straight back into a management position.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner appears to have fallen out with the hierarchy at Selhurst Park, and it seems likely that he will soon be available.

However, he has often deployed a defensive style, and his tactical approach may not be welcomed by Tottenham fans.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Who will be available in the summer?

Spurs fans have often spoken about how Frank has not come to terms with the identity of the club, arguing that his defence-first approach stands in contrast with the Lilywhites' attacking DNA.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has utilised an aggressive and attractive style since he arrived in the Premier League, and his contract expires at the end of the season, meaning his appointment would be straightforward.

There have been criticisms of his approach without the ball, with critics highlighting the defensive flaws in his team, but Bournemouth did lose starting centre-backs Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi, starting left-back Milos Kerkez and starting goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has also been linked, and while the 32-year-old is relatively inexperienced at the top level of football, his style of play is undoubtedly attractive.