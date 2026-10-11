Tottenham make Roberto De Zerbi 'sack decision' after Man Utd draw

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly decided to stick with Roberto De Zerbi despite their poor run of form.

Spurs are in the relegation zone, sitting 18th in the Premier League table with just three points from six games, and are yet to register a win.

The north London side drew 1-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their last match, having been reduced to 10 men after Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off.

A stoppage-time goal from Dominic Solanke spared Spurs another defeat, but the club hierarchy believe De Zerbi is the right man to turn their fortunes around.

Despite spending over £330m during the summer transfer window, De Zerbi has struggled to find the right system and combination of players, but Spurs are continuing to place their faith in him.

Tottenham are keeping faith in Roberto De Zerbi

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Spurs have finished 17th in the Premier League table in each of the past two seasons, but De Zerbi did well to help them steer clear of relegation.

After an exciting summer transfer window, Spurs were expected to at least challenge for European places, but they are once again battling for survival.

According to TeamTalk, Tottenham have no plans to part ways with De Zerbi, as they believe he needs more time to get the best out of the squad he has inherited.

The club feel that, despite the scale of their summer spending, the situation was never going to be an instant fix, while the players have also failed to perform at the required level.

Could Arne Slot be an option for Tottenham?

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

At the moment, Spurs are not actively looking to replace De Zerbi, but the club's patience could wear thin if results do not improve over the next few months.

In recent weeks, reports have suggested that Arne Slot could be open to managing Tottenham if an offer were to arrive.

The Dutchman guided Liverpool to Premier League glory in his first season at the club, but he was sacked after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

Slot is currently without a club and could emerge as an option for Tottenham, who have held a long-term interest in the former Feyenoord boss.