Spurs news: Arne Slot stance on replacing Roberto De Zerbi 'revealed'

Arne Slot is reportedly open to replacing Roberto De Zerbi as Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

The Dutchman has been without a job since Liverpool made the decision to part ways with him a season after winning the 2024-25 Premier League title.

However, with pressure growing on a number of managers in the Premier League, Slot has emerged as a potential contender for different roles.

Given his links to Liverpool, the 48-year-old is not viewed as someone who could replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

As per ESPN columnist Tor-Kristian Karlsen, Slot may hold a different stance with regards to any opportunity with Spurs.

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Slot takes Spurs job stance

Karlsen, a former sporting director of Monaco and Maccabi Haifa, has suggested that Spurs hold a long-term interest in the former Feyenoord boss.

He told the outlet: "Sources told ESPN that Slot was a serious contender for the Spurs job previously, before they settled on Ange Postecoglou in 2023, and under an entirely different regime it’s possible he could be tempted.

“The best version of Slot’s sides control possession, press aggressively and attack with pace.

“While there are certain similarities in how De Zerbi uses his centre backs and deep midfielders to build and evade pressure, certain tweaks when it comes to spacing and distances would have to be implemented.

"The key here is to find the balance between creativity, movement in the attacking box, and off-ball work.

"Best fit: Tottenham. While not yet evident in terms of results, there’s enough depth, quality, energy and pace in the Spurs squad for Slot to build on his game model."

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Are Spurs thinking about sacking De Zerbi?

Although De Zerbi holds a long-term contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table means that he is coming under scrutiny.

Having taken charge of just 14 matches, a level of patience will be shown, but the 47-year-old needs to deliver an upturn in fortunes as soon as possible.

Spurs face Manchester United on Saturday evening in what is a mammoth fixture for both De Zerbi and Carrick.