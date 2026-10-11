What games will Rodrigo Bentancur miss after red card in Man Utd vs Spurs?

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off during their 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Spurs moved off the bottom of the Premier League table, although they remain in the relegation zone after a disastrous start to the new campaign.

Despite spending heavily over the summer, Tottenham have collected just three points from their opening six matches and are yet to register a win.

At Old Trafford, it looked as though a familiar tale was about to unfold, particularly after Spurs were reduced to 10 men, but Dominic Solanke scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a point for the visitors.

Rodrigo Bentancur red card: What games will he miss?

Tempers boiled over at Old Trafford ?? Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw after the United defender shoved him to the ground. https://t.co/avsvqRYoRt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 10, 2026

The incident occurred with 15 minutes of normal time remaining, with Spurs already trailing to Bryan Mbeumo's goal.

At that point, the Uruguayan clashed with Luke Shaw, with what initially began as a verbal argument quickly escalating into a physical altercation as Bentancur lost his composure and thrust his forehead into the opponent's face.

Players from both sides quickly became involved, forcing the referee to pause the game while he brought the situation under control.

Bentancur was shown a straight red card, while Shaw escaped with a yellow, meaning the midfielder faces a minimum three-match suspension.

The 29-year-old will miss the Premier League clash against Coventry City at home, the London derby against Chelsea away and the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Who will replace Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Bentancur has made four Premier League starts this season, along with two substitute appearances, highlighting the trust Roberto De Zerbi has placed in the midfielder.

Primarily deployed as a defensive midfielder, Bentancur's absence could give De Zerbi the opportunity to pair Lucas Bergvall with Sandro Tonali, with the Italian operating in a deeper anchoring role.

It could also be the ideal time for De Zerbi to place greater faith in Mateus Fernandes, the big-money summer signing from West Ham United, while Conor Gallagher could also be utilised in some capacity.