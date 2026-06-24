Uruguay lineup vs. Spain: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup fixture including double injury blow

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 19:49 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 19:52

Uruguay will be without the services of Ronald Araujo (calf) and Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf) for Friday's 2026 World Cup fixture against Spain.

The South American nation had been hopeful that both players would be able to play some part in the group stage of this summer's competition.

However, Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa has ruled both Araujo and De Arrascaeta out of the contest, which will determine the national team's fate at the tournament.

There could be a key change in the final third of the field for this match, with Darwin Nunez potentially being introduced in place of Federico Vinas.

Nunez has 13 goals for his country and could be given the nod due to Vinas' struggles in the 2-2 draw with Cape Verde last time out.

Agustin Canobbio and Maxi Araujo were both in impressive form against Cape Verde and are set to continue in the starting side, while Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte will be notable starters in the middle of midfield.

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, Caceres, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde; Canobbio, Nunez, Araujo

> Click here to see how Spain could line up against Uruguay