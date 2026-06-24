Spain lineup vs. Uruguay: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams decisions

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 19:49 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 19:52

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente could introduce Nico Williams into his starting side for the 2026 World Cup contest against Uruguay on Friday.

Williams' two appearances at this summer's tournament have come off the bench, with the Athletic Bilbao attacker entering the competition carrying a muscular issue.

The Euro 2024 winner could now be considered for a start, while there is again set to be a position in the first XI for Lamine Yamal, who featured from the first whistle against Saudi Arabia last time out, finding the back of the net in the 4-0 success.

Spain are not yet through, so De la Fuente does not have the luxury of resting key players.

As a result, Mikel Oyarzabal, who netted a brace last time out, will feature through the middle, while Rodri and Pedri should both operate in midfield.

Dani Olmo was an impressive performer last time out after being given the nod over Fabian Ruiz, and the Barcelona attacker should keep his spot here.

Marc Cucurella has been another to impress for Spain this summer, and the new Real Madrid defender will again line up at left-back.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams

> Click here to see how Uruguay could line up against Spain