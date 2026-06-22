Scotland lineup vs. Brazil: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group C clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jun 2026 21:05 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 22:56

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is hoping for a triple injury boost ahead of Wednesday’s 2026 World Cup Group C clash against Brazil in Miami.

Scott McKenna has missed the opening two games with a calf injury, but assistant coach Steven Naismith has confirmed that the defender is “fine” and should return to training on Tuesday.

Aaron Hickey was absent from the 1-1 draw with Morocco due to an unspecified issue picked up in the 1-0 win over Haiti. Both he and Lewis Ferguson were notable absentees from training over the weekend.

While Ferguson was merely handed a rest and should be available to start again against Brazil, a late call is set to be made on Hickey’s fitness. Nathan Patterson is ready to retain his starting spot if needed.

Clarke is likely to take a more pragmatic approach to Wednesday’s contest and may consider sticking with a system that fluctuated from a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-4-1-1 formation against Morocco.

However, this would presumably result in Ben Gannon-Doak beginning as a substitute once again, with the 20-year-old winger having previously impressed in the opening win over Haiti.

Patterson and Kieran Tierney can provide width as wing-backs, while Andrew Robertson, Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry link arms at the heart of the defence in front of goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Ryan Christie and Ferguson are the most likely duo to start in deeper central midfield roles, allowing John McGinn and Scott McTominay to roam further forward and provide a goal threat behind striker Che Adams, who will hope to keep his place up front ahead of Lawrence Shankland and Lyndon Dykes.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson, Tierney; Christie, Ferguson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

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