Brazil lineup vs. Scotland: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group C clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jun 2026 21:05 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 22:56

Brazil will have to cope without Raphinha for their final Group C fixture at the 2026 World Cup against Scotland on Wednesday.

The Barcelona winger sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of the 3-0 victory over Haiti last weekend and has been ruled out of this clash against the Scots, forcing head coach Carlo Ancelotti to make a change to his frontline.

Nineteen-year-old Rayan of Bournemouth is expected to get the nod to replace Raphinha on the right flank, though Luiz Henrique is another option at Ancelotti’s disposal.

After scoring a brace against Haiti, Matheus Cunha is likely to start again as the central striker, while Vinicius Junior has scored in both of Brazil’s opening two games and is set to continue on the left flank.

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar has been passed fit to make his first appearance at this summer’s World Cup, but a start is considered unlikely, so Lucas Paqueta should retain his spot in the number 10 position behind Cunha.

Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes are set to continue in deeper midfield positions, while a back four of Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Douglas Santos could remain intact in front of goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rayan, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha

> Click here to see how Scotland could line up against Brazil

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Scotland vs. Brazil: