Preview: Sassuolo vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to extend their positive start to the season, AC Milan will return from the international break with a visit to bogey side Sassuolo on Sunday.

Though they remain unbeaten in Serie A this term, Milan have recently struggled to beat the Neroverdi.

Match preview

Aside from Europa League defeat to his old club Benfica, it has broadly been a bright start to life in Milan for Ruben Amorim, whose team have claimed 11 points from five top-flight fixtures.

The Rossoneri beat Lecce 3-0 last time out, with summer signing Diego Moreira scoring his third goal in as many games, leaving them two points behind early league leaders Roma.

That ended a three-game winless streak, having effectively dropped two points against Juventus before rescuing a draw against Lazio, then losing at home to Benfica.

Milan now aim to go unbeaten through their first six Serie A matches for the first time since 2022, but this week's hosts have proven tricky opposition in the recent past.

Defeat on their last trip to the Mapei Stadium was part of a late-season slump that cost them Champions League football in May, while Milan have won none of the last three league meetings.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Though they were thumped 6-1 at San Siro in a Coppa Italia tie two years ago, Sassuolo have only lost twice across their last nine Serie A games against the Rossoneri.

This time, the Emilian club will seek another giant-killing, having felled Juventus in a five-goal thriller before the break.

The good feeling from that feat quickly dimmed, though, as Alberto Aquilani's side then suffered a shock defeat to lowly Monza, leaving them 10th in the table.

Also into the last 16 of the cup - where a reunion with Juve awaits - it has still been a successful start to life in Reggio Emilia for new boss Aquilani.

Dating back to Fabio Grosso's reign, Sassuolo have won eight of their last 11 home fixtures in Serie A - only Inter and Roma have recorded more home wins during that period.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

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AC Milan Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

While Pervis Estupinan is expected to recover from a knee sprain sustained on Ecuador duty, Milan must do without Belgium international Alexis Saelemaekers, who could be missing until the start of next year due to an ankle injury.

With everyone else available, Amorim is set to select a similar team to that which lined up against Lecce, spearheaded by Portugal star Goncalo Ramos.

Two places in support of the lone striker are keenly contested, but Moreira could stand in for Saelemaekers, having scored three goals in just 127 minutes of Serie A football.

Sassuolo's main man has a similar strike rate versus Milan: including the opener in May's 2-0 home win, Domenico Berardi has 12 goals in 20 league games against the Rossoneri.

While he will feature on the right wing, Sebastiano Esposito and Kieron Bowie - who featured for Italy and Scotland respectively in the UEFA Nations League - must vie to lead a three-man front line.

A three-week break has hardly helped with clearing the hosts' long injury list: Fali Cande, Edoardo Pieragnolo and Ismael Kone and Jay Idzes are still absent.

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric may be ready despite missing Kosovo's last two Nations League fixtures, but Daniel Boloca, Cristian Volpato and Sebastian Walukiewicz are all doubts.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Cinquegrano, Caleta-Car, Leysen, Doig; Bakola, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Esposito, Lauriente

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Moreira; Ramos

We say: Sassuolo 2-2 AC Milan

Results are largely positive, but Milan have yet to truly convince under Amorim, so a tricky test against Sassuolo may produce just one point.

The hosts usually raise their game against Italy's top teams, and a potent attack is sure to breach the visitors' uncertain defence.

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