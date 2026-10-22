Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid winger "seriously considered" Arsenal's mammoth £18.5m offer

Vinicius Junior seriously considered a summer switch to Arsenal after the Premier League club pursued him forcefully, according to the Real Madrid star forward's representatives.

The North London side made a formal approach for the 26-year-old Brazil forward and were said to be ready to offer an eye-catching £18.5m a year, which would have made him the Gunners’ highest-paid player.

Speaking to Sports Boom via The Daily Mail, Roc Nation Sports International executives Michael Yormack and Grant Veitch said the winger listened closely after Arsenal made a concerted effort to show how much they wanted him.

"Did he ever seriously consider Arsenal? I mean of course," said Veitch. "When a team like Arsenal rolls out the red carpet for you and makes you feel really wanted, then obviously you have to listen.'

"There were other opportunities that arose. But I think the level of comfort he has, and him already being a star at Real Madrid, it kept him there, and he wanted to stay.

"You can branch out, but I think the comfort level of him being there since such a young age and wanting to build up his reputation and wanting to continue that and win more titles with Real Madrid, that’s the main reason he’s stayed."

The Gunners ultimately signed just one attacking player during the window, the currently injured Christos Tzolis, and failed to land alternative marquee signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Vini Jr: Bernabeu status and Mbappe’s wage demands

© Imago

Despite Arsenal’s tempting offer, Vini Jr chose to stay in Madrid, having joined the Spanish club from Flamengo as an 18-year-old in 2018.

The Brazil international has scored 129 goals in 386 appearances for Real, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

However, questions over his future have continued since Kylian Mbappe’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 shifted the balance at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are reportedly demanding that Vinicius reduce his financial expectations before agreeing a new deal, with the pair currently among the club’s top earners.

How has Vinicius Junior fared in 2026-27?

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

The Real forward has had a below-par start to life under Jose Mourinho, with his raw numbers atypically underwhelming.

Vini Jr has scored one La Liga goal in eight appearances all season, while assisting just three before his sending-off in Real's 1-0 win over Villarreal on October 10, ruling him out of Sunday's Clasico as he serves a four-match suspension.

The 26-year-old has yet to score or assist in any of his three Champions League appearances this term, and was withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining in the Spanish side's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Mourinho has praised the forward's loyalty to the Madrid club, and recently lauded him for training with the same professionalism and going about his daily life with a smile despite the difficult circumstances.