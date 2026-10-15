Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sevilla: Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, Rodrygo updates

Real Madrid will resume their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Sunday.
Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table on 18 points, six points behind the reigning champions Barcelona.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Sevilla, who occupy fifth spot in the division on 14 points.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, but the Brazil international has stepped up his recovery and is working towards being available at the start of 2027.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation, but his return should come before the end of October.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: Unknown
Asencio recently underwent an operation on a stress fracture in his leg, and the centre-back is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three months or so.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Vinicius Junior
Status: Out
Possible return date: October 21 (vs. RB Leipzig)
Vinicius has been suspended for Real Madrid's next four La Liga matches following his red card against Villarreal last weekend, but he can still play in the Champions League during that period.