Preview: Nantes vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

In a rematch from the 2022 final, Nantes and Nice will face each other for the first time this year, with a place in the last 16 of the Coupe de France at stake on Sunday at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Last month, La Maison Jaune overcame a pesky Concarneau side, winning that contest 5-3, while Nice advanced with a 2-1 triumph over Saint-Etienne.

Match preview

Nantes began 2026 about as well as can be expected, climbing themselves out of the relegation zone in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 triumph over Marseille.

On Sunday, they can claim three successive competitive triumphs for the first time since 2023, the same year they made it all the way to the Coupe de France final.

Ahmed Kantari seems to have temporarily revitalised this team, winning two of his three matches in charge following the sacking of Luis Castro.

This weekend, his side can end a six-match winless run at Stade de la Beaujoire with their only Ligue 1 triumph of the campaign coming against Auxerre in late August (1-0).

With a victory on Sunday, this team will have reached the last 16 of this tournament for the first time since going all the way to the final in 2023, only to be beaten 5-1 by Toulouse.

Les Canaris are unbeaten in their last three home outings versus the Southern French club, while they also won their previous Coupe de France meeting against them in 2022, winning that final 1-0.

For months, it has been mostly doom and gloom at Nice, who have been on the wrong side of nearly every result since the start of November.

Heading into this weekend, they have just two positive results from their previous 11 competitive fixtures, but are unbeaten in those last two instances.

Claude Puel will seek his first victory on Sunday since replacing Franck Haise in late December in what is his second stint as manager of this club.

This team have lost their last five competitive games away from home, conceding a combined 11 goals over that stretch.

Winning on Sunday would not only end that lengthy losing run, but it would also put them through to the last 16 of this competition for a third straight time.

Les Aiglons have points in two of their previous three visits to Stade de la Beaujoire, while winning their last Coupe de France game at Nantes in 2014 (2-0).

Team News

With the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) still going on, Nantes will be without Mostafa Mohamed and Chidozie Awaziem, who are representing Egypt and Nigeria, respectively.

Their only injury concern heading into this outing is the status of Fabien Centonze, who is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

Bahmed Deuff, Centonze, Youssef El-Arabi and a brace from Matthis Abline was enough for them to fend off Concarneau in their opening Coupe de France fixture and advance into this phase.

Cruciate ligament injuries will keep Mohamed Abdelmonem and Youssouf Ndayishimiye on the Nice sidelines for this one, Moise Bombito still has a lower leg issue, while Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga are questionable because of knocks.

In addition, Yehvann Diouf and Antoine Mendy are away at AFCON with Senegal, as is Hicham Boudaoui, who is with Algeria, while Tom Louchet and Charles Vanhoutte will be suspended.

Zoumana Diallo and Morgan Sanson found the back of the net for them against Puel’s former club last month, sending them through to this stage of the competition.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Radakovic, Tati, Cozza; Amian, Coquelin, Mwanga, Machado; Tabibou, Abline; El-Arabi

Nice possible starting lineup:

Dupe; Clausss, Bah, Oppong, Bard; Diallo, Ndombele, Sanson; Cho, Wahi, Gouveia

We say: Nantes 1-1 Nice (Nantes advances on penalties)

Both teams have struggled mightily throughout this domestic campaign, but the home side have shown a lot more fight and been slightly more consistent, which is why we are leaning towards them on Sunday.

