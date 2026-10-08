Preview: MK Dons vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

MK Dons will be looking to pick up their first league win when they welcome Reading to Stadium MK on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the League One table, while the visitors are seventh and just one point outside the playoffs.

Match preview

MK Dons have struggled in their return to League One, with six draws and one defeat from their opening seven matches.

Paul Warne's side are the only team that have failed to pick up a win so far, with just Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic picking up fewer points.

The Dons drew 0-0 away to Wimbledon in their most recent league game on September 17, but they have enjoyed some success in the EFL Trophy.

With their last two league games postponed due to the international break, MK Dons have beaten Crawley Town 4-1 and thumped Brentford's Under-21s 7-1 in the cup.

Aaron Collins bagged a hat-trick in that rout and MK Dons will be looking to carry that good form into Saturday's clash with the Royals.

© Imago

Reading, meanwhile, are targeting promotion this season and are unbeaten in their last three league games.

The Royals picked up a point against second-place Bradford City last weekend, with Udoka Godwin-Malife scoring a second half equaliser after Jake Beesley gave the visitors an early lead.

However, Reading have suffered some major injury blows in recent weeks, with League One top scorer Jack Marriott set to miss "a number of weeks" with an ankle problem and playmaker George Earthy absent with a foot issue.

Head coach Leam Richardson will be relying on his other attackers to step up while Marriott and Earthy are sidelined, but Reading do have a strong attacking record having scored in their last eight games across all competitions.

MK Dons League One form:

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MK Dons form (all competitions):

Reading League One form:

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Reading form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Collins is expected to lead the line for MK Dons after bagging a hat-trick in midweek, with Sam Nobe expected to partner him.

Ryan Wintle is likely to be joined in midfield by Alex Gilbey and Dan Crowley.

Jacob Brown is set to continue deputising up front for Reading, having assisted Godwin-Malife's equaliser against Bradford.

Captain Lewis Wing is set to continue his midfield partnership with Andy Rinomhota, while Kyreece Lisbie and Paddy Lane will feature out wide.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Goode, Campbell, Nelson; Paterson, Gilbey, Wintle, Crowley, Bramall; Collins, Nombe

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Rinomhota, Wing; Lisbie, Stokes, Lane; Brown

We say: MK Dons 1-2 Reading

Although Reading are missing some key players, the Royals should have enough quality to beat an MK Dons side that have failed to win a single league match.

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