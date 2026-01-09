Preview: Metz vs Montpellier HSC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 09 Jan 2026 12:08

Metz and Montpellier go head-to-head at Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday with a place in the Coupe de France round of 16 at stake.

Both clubs have lifted this trophy twice in their history, albeit not since the 1980s, and with league ambitions proving difficult this season, the cup offers a welcome opportunity to build momentum and belief.

Match preview

Metz booked their place in this tie with a comfortable 3-0 victory over fourth-tier Biesheim in the round of 64, a result that offered a rare moment of relief in what has been a difficult campaign.

That win came at a timely moment for the Lorraine side, who are struggling back in Ligue 1 and currently sit bottom of the table on 12 points, two adrift of safety.

Prior to that cup success, the Maroons had suffered four consecutive defeats, but they followed it up with a 1-1 league draw against Lorient in their first outing of 2026.

Stephane Le Mignan’s men will now look to make it three matches without defeat for the first time since late October, when they briefly enjoyed a three-game winning run – however, history offers little encouragement ahead of this encounter.

Metz are winless in their last five competitive meetings with Montpellier, losing three and drawing two, and they have failed to score in the last two of those matches, while their home record in this fixture is also equally concerning, having gone five competitive home games without a win against La Paillade.

The Coupe de France has not been particularly kind to Metz in recent seasons either – they last reached the round of 16 in 2020-21 and have exited at the fifth-round stage four times since then, with three of their last five eliminations coming via penalties.

Montpellier arrive in Lorraine from Ligue 2, having been relegated last season after finishing bottom of Ligue 1, and La Paillade have not exactly set the second tier alight, sitting ninth in the table, 13 points off the top after 18 matches.

The cup, however, has offered a more positive narrative, with Montpellier entering the competition in the seventh round and have progressed steadily, beating Agde and Montceau Bourgogne 2-0 before edging past Canet Roussillon 1-0 in the round of 64.

They also boast a strong recent record in this competition, having reached the round of 16 in four of the last six seasons, including a memorable semi-final run in 2020-21 that ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Given their favourable head-to-head record against Metz and a recent history of cup progress, the visitors will travel north with quiet confidence.

Team News

Metz will be without several players due to international commitments, with Habib Diallo and Cheikh Sabaly away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is also on duty with Ivory Coast.

Pape Sy remains a doubt after suffering concussion, and Joseph Mangondo continues to recover from a knee injury.

Montpellier are also affected by absences, with goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu away at the AFCON with Cameroon, while Junior Ndiaye missed the previous match after joining the UAE Under-23 side.

There is better news for La Paillade, however, as Nathanael Mbuku is expected to return to the squad following DR Congo’s exit from the AFCON.

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Mbaoula, S. Sane, Colin, Kouao; Traore, Deminguet; Tsitaishvili, Hein, Mbaye; I. Sane

Montpellier HSC possible starting lineup:

Michel; Tchato, Laporte, Omeragic, Mincarelli; Pereira, Chennai; Pays, Savanier, Orakpo; Mendy

We say: Metz 1-2 Montpellier HSC

Metz’s home advantage may count for something, but their struggles in this fixture and ongoing league difficulties suggest they could find this a step too far.

Montpellier’s greater recent consistency in the Coupe de France and their strong head-to-head record give them the edge.

