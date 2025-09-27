Harry Kane breaks his silence on links with a return to the Premier League following his record-breaking goal for Bayern Munich on Friday night.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has broken his silence on links with a return to the Premier League following his latest landmark goal for the Bundesliga champions.

The England captain was on target twice as Vincent Kompany's side thrashed Werder Bremen 4-0 on Friday night, thus reaching 100 goals for Bayern in just 104 matches across all competitions.

Kane wrote a new chapter of football history by doing so, as the 32-year-old reached 100 goals for a team in one of Europe's top five leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1) in the quickest time in the 21st century.

Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo previously held the record together - having each registered 100 goals in 105 games for Manchester City and Real Madrid respectively - but Kane now stands in a class of his own.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend's new record comes at a time where speculation surrounding an English football comeback is rife, as there is allegedly a secret clause in his Bayern contract that would allow him to leave for around £56m next summer.

Kane plays down Premier League transfer links after record-breaking goal

The Bavarians will supposedly not stop Kane from leaving for that price so long as he informs the club of his desire to move on before the January transfer window, giving them ample time to scope out replacements.

A return to Tottenham has been strongly mooted for the Lilywhites' all-time record scorer, while Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United and even Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the 100-goal Bayern forward.

Kane still sits second in the all-time Premier League scorers' charts with 213 strikes - 47 behind Alan Shearer's unparalleled 260 - but speaking to reporters after the game, the 32-year-old played down talk of an imminent return to his homeland.

"No, I’m not thinking about PL return at the moment. I'm really happy here," Fabrizio Romano quotes Kane as saying. "I have two years left on my contract. I'm enjoying every moment. Bayern is the best place to win trophies, absolutely."

Kane failed to spearhead Spurs to a team honour during his time in North London, but he has since won the Bundesliga and German Super Cup with Bayern Munich, who are five points clear at the summit of the German top-flight table.

Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs: Which club needs Kane the most?

Whether Kane's Bayern contract will be extended until the summer of 2027 remains to be seen, and he will be approaching 34 by the time his terms run out, but age is often just a number for the best centre-forwards on the planet.

Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Lewandowski is still firing in goals left, right and centre for Barcelona, while a 36/37-year-old Ronaldo netted 18 Premier League goals for Manchester United in the 2021-22 campaign.

Kane was tipped to replace Ronaldo at Man United in 2023 following the Portuguese's acrimonious exit, and the Red Devils arguably remain in the greatest need of a player of his profile, as Benjamin Sesko is yet to cut the mustard up front.

The Slovenian youngster should only benefit from working under a player 10 years his senior, whereas Joao Pedro has made a blistering start to his Chelsea career and Liam Delap's hamstring issue should clear up before the end of 2025.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has opened the door for Kane to return to the Lilywhites, but with Dominic Solanke on the books and Richarlison rejuvenated, the England captain's prospective homecoming could potentially disrupt the harmony in North London.