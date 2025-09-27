Harry Kane reaches a remarkable European milestone, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland in the process.





Harry Kane made European football history in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Friday night, netting twice in the rout.

Bayern started the match unbeaten this season and took the lead after Jonathan Tah's 22nd-minute effort.

Kane, whose future at Bayern has recently come under scrutiny, then scored his first of two goals before half-time and added his second just after the hour mark to put Vincent Kompany's team 3-0 ahead, before Konrad Laimer added a fourth for the Bavarians with three minutes of normal time remaining.

By scoring his double, the 32-year-old has now scored 10 league goals in five Bundesliga gameweeks and 15 in eight matches for the season.

Friday's victory lifted Bayern five points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who face Mainz at Mewa Arena on Saturday.

Kane eclipses Ronaldo and Haaland to set new European record

Kane's heroics against Bremen mean he has surpassed a longstanding European record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo and matched by Erling Haaland.

The legendary Portuguese star reached his 100th goal for Real Madrid in 105 games, a milestone also achieved by Haaland at Manchester City this decade.

However, the Englishman has required the fewest games to reach a century of goals for a club in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.



Fewest games needed to score 100 goals for a top five European side in the 21st century: ◉ 104 - Harry Kane (Bayern) ◎ 105 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) ◎ 105 - Erling Haaland (Man City) The record has been broken. ? pic.twitter.com/Bpfvr1hCP0

Kane’s latest achievement follows his recent surpassing of David Beckham as the English player with the most goal contributions in the Champions League, and he is the third player, after Ronaldo and Neymar, to net 20 goals in Europe's premier club competition for two different clubs.

Detailing Kane's Bayern achievements

Apart from team accolades, such as winning the Bundesliga title in 2024-25 to secure his first-ever club honour, Kane has achieved a great deal at the start of his third year in Bavaria.

The Englishman has been Bundesliga top scorer twice — scoring 36 and 26 goals for the German giants — and was named Bundesliga Player of the Season for 24-25.

Furthermore, the Bayern star has unsurprisingly been included in the Team of the Season for Germany's top division and has received several Bundesliga Player of the Month awards.

On the continent, Kane concluded his debut year in Germany as the Champions League top scorer with eight goals, was named in that season's best XI and claimed the European Golden Shoe for the first time.



