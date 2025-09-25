Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl provides a fresh update on the future of star striker Harry Kane amid reports of a potential return to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl has insisted that the club want to keep hold of star striker Harry Kane, but “he is old enough to make his own decisions” amid reports of a potential return to the Premier League.

The 32-year-old spent 19 years at Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored a club-record 280 goals in 435 matches but did not win a single trophy, which led to his decision to complete a £100m transfer to Bayern in August 2023.

Kane has since been at his prolific best in Bavaria, scoring an impressive 98 goals in 103 games for Bayern across all tournaments and winning the Bundesliga Golden Boot in the last two seasons.

The England captain won the first trophy of his professional career last season after scoring 26 league goals to fire Bayern to the Bundesliga title, before kick-starting the new campaign by lifting the German Super Cup in August.

Kane has made an explosive start to 2025-26 in front of goal, netting eight times in just four appearances, including two Bundesliga hat-tricks against RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

Kane “making huge progress” at Bayern as Eberl comments on transfer talk

The striker still has two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena, but speculation over his long-term future at the club has surfaced in recent weeks.

Recent reports have claimed that Kane has a ‘secret’ clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Bayern for €65m (£56.7m) in the summer of 2026, but that would only become active if the player informs the club of his desire to depart before the end of the January transfer window.

According to the Daily Star, Kane is expected to leave Bayern next summer and is eager for a Premier League comeback after the 2026 World Cup.

However, Bayern chief Eberl believes that the German giants are providing the striker with an opportunity to win more titles and the club’s “wish” is to retain the services of their No.9.

"I think that at his age he is still making huge progress as a personality on the pitch," Ebrel told reporters.

"At Tottenham, of course, we all knew him from scoring goals but I think the way he’s playing football in this team right now, not just scoring goals, but as a player, as a leader on the pitch and sacrificing himself for the team shows what I’ve been saying.

Kane ‘can win titles’ with Bayern, but would he prefer PL return?

"He wants to win titles, that’s what hunger is. He can do that with us, we want to do that with him. He’s old enough to make his own decisions, whether he has a clause or not.

“If he says, ‘I want to make a decision’, as he showed at Tottenham, then he will make that decision. But of course, our wish is to have a very, very successful season with him and in the future."

Meanwhile, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany has broken his silence on the future of Kane, adding: “Harry is in an excellent phase. I don’t want to pave the way for any other discussion. Harry wants to win titles, and he can do that at Bayern. That’s the only focus.”

These comments come after Spurs boss Thomas Frank admitted that Kane would be “more than welcome” to return to the North London club in the future.

However, should Spurs enter the race for Kane, they may face stern competition from other Premier League clubs including Manchester United.

A return to England’s top division for Kane would give him the opportunity to add to his 213 Premier League goals and close in on Alan Shearer’s all-time record of 260 goals.