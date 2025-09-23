Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane could reportedly return to the Premier League next summer due to a ‘secret’ clause in his contract.

The England captain ended his 19-year association with Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored a club-record 280 goals in 435 matches, when he completed a £100m transfer to Bayern in August 2023.

Kane has since been at his prolific best in Germany, scoring 98 goals in 103 appearances for Bayern across all competitions, winning the Bundesliga Golden Boot in the last two seasons.

The 32-year-old scored 26 league goals in 2024-25 to fire Bayern to the Bundesliga title, ending his well-documented trophy drought, and he has since made an electric start to the new campaign, netting eight times in just four matches, including two hat-tricks against RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

Kane, who lifted the German Super Cup at the beginning of this season, is considered an integral first-team player for Vincent Kompany’s side, who are hoping to mount a serious challenge for Champions League glory this term as well as dominate German football.

Bayern’s No.9 is under contract at the Allianz Arena until June 2027 and he stated over the summer that he and his family are enjoying life in Bavaria.

Kane could make £56.7m Premier League return next summer

“Life is good. It's been a great experience so far, I'm enjoying my time here, the family are enjoying it so yes, I'm looking forward to the season ahead,” Kane told reporters

Despite this, speculation over Kane’s long-term future has emerged ahead of the New Year, with German news outlet Bild claiming that there is a ‘secret’ clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Bayern for €65m (£56.7m) in the summer of 2026.

However, an exit would only be given the all-clear if the striker were to inform Bayern before the end of the January transfer window, which would give the club time to pursue a replacement ahead of the summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Kane's situation, but a return to Tottenham is seen as the 'most likely option' if he leaves Bayern at the end of the season.

La Liga champions Barcelona are another club who have been credited with an interest in Kane, as they weigh up how to replace 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski in the future.

If Kane were to return to the Premier League, he would have the opportunity to add to his 213 goals in the division and close in on Alan Shearer’s all-time record of 260 goals.