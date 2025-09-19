Barcelona are reportedly planning to move for Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Dayot Upamecano next summer.

Barcelona are reportedly planning to move for Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Dayot Upamecano next summer, with the latter potentially available on a free transfer.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Upamecano's future, as the France international only has a contract at Allianz Arena until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Some of the world's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are said to be keeping a close eye on Upamecano's situation, with foreign clubs, as it stands, able to hold talks with the central defender over a pre-contract at the start of 2026.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are firmly in the race for the 26-year-old, with the Catalan outfit's head coach Hansi Flick viewing him as the ideal acquisition in the middle of the defence.

The report claims that Kane is also wanted by the La Liga champions, with the England captain seen as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave Camp Nou at the end of his contract in 2026.

Barcelona 'planning' moves for Upamecano, Kane

Kane has been in red-hot form for Bayern this season, scoring 10 times in six appearances in all competitions, while he has also come up with three assists.

The 32-year-old has five goals and three assists in three Bundesliga appearances this term, while he netted a brace in Bayern's 3-1 success over Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Kane made the move to Allianz Arena from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, and he has scored 95 goals and registered 29 assists in 102 appearances for Bayern in all competitions.

The Three Lions skipper has a contract with Bayern until June 2027, but there have been suggestions that this could be his final year in Munich, with a return to the Premier League potentially on the cards.

Will Kane be Lewandowski's replacement at Barcelona?

Ironically, Kane was signed by Bayern as a replacement for Lewandowski, albeit one year after the Poland international left, and he could now replace the experienced striker at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski has scored 103 goals and registered 20 assists in 151 matches for Barcelona, while he has managed two goals in four outings this term after battling back from a hamstring issue.

Kane is believed to have a release clause in his contract which decreases each year, and Man United are thought to be keen to bring him back to the Premier League next summer.

The experienced striker is the second-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League with 213, with only Alan Shearer (260) netting more, and he is said to be open to the idea of returning to chase the record.

However, Barcelona are seemingly emerging as the favourites, with Kane potentially having the chance to represent another of the true powerhouses of world football.