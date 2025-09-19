Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants planning 'sensational' double deal for Bayern Munich duo

By , Football Editor
Bayern duo targeted by Barca as La Liga champions line up 'sensational' double deal
© Iconsport
Barcelona are reportedly planning to move for Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Dayot Upamecano next summer.

Barcelona are reportedly planning to move for Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Dayot Upamecano next summer, with the latter potentially available on a free transfer.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Upamecano's future, as the France international only has a contract at Allianz Arena until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Some of the world's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are said to be keeping a close eye on Upamecano's situation, with foreign clubs, as it stands, able to hold talks with the central defender over a pre-contract at the start of 2026.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are firmly in the race for the 26-year-old, with the Catalan outfit's head coach Hansi Flick viewing him as the ideal acquisition in the middle of the defence.

The report claims that Kane is also wanted by the La Liga champions, with the England captain seen as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave Camp Nou at the end of his contract in 2026.

Dayot Upamecano playing for Bayern Munich in March 2025

Barcelona 'planning' moves for Upamecano, Kane

Kane has been in red-hot form for Bayern this season, scoring 10 times in six appearances in all competitions, while he has also come up with three assists.

The 32-year-old has five goals and three assists in three Bundesliga appearances this term, while he netted a brace in Bayern's 3-1 success over Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Kane made the move to Allianz Arena from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, and he has scored 95 goals and registered 29 assists in 102 appearances for Bayern in all competitions.

The Three Lions skipper has a contract with Bayern until June 2027, but there have been suggestions that this could be his final year in Munich, with a return to the Premier League potentially on the cards.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane on September 17, 2025

Will Kane be Lewandowski's replacement at Barcelona?

Ironically, Kane was signed by Bayern as a replacement for Lewandowski, albeit one year after the Poland international left, and he could now replace the experienced striker at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski has scored 103 goals and registered 20 assists in 151 matches for Barcelona, while he has managed two goals in four outings this term after battling back from a hamstring issue.

Kane is believed to have a release clause in his contract which decreases each year, and Man United are thought to be keen to bring him back to the Premier League next summer.

The experienced striker is the second-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League with 213, with only Alan Shearer (260) netting more, and he is said to be open to the idea of returning to chase the record.

However, Barcelona are seemingly emerging as the favourites, with Kane potentially having the chance to represent another of the true powerhouses of world football.

ID:581822:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4880:
Written by
Matt Law

Click here for more stories about Dayot Upamecano

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Dayot Upamecano Harry Kane Robert Lewandowski Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!