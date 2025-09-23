Bayern Munich star Harry Kane could reportedly return to the Premier League ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane could reportedly return to the Premier League next summer.

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern in the summer of 2023, with the objective of ending his long wait for a major trophy.

The England captain finally got his hands on silverware last season, netting 26 goals in 31 league appearances to fire Vincent Kompany's side to the Bundesliga title.

Kane, who has since lifted the German Super Cup, has racked up a total of 98 goals in his 103 competitive appearances in a Bayern shirt.

Kane tipped for Tottenham return

The prolific striker will be focusing on leading Bayern to more silverware this season, although there is significant uncertainty about whether he will remain at the Allianz Arena for the 2026-27 campaign.

La Liga champions Barcelona are understood to be plotting a move to sign Kane as Robert Lewandowski's replacement in 2026.

However, according to The Sun, there is a possibility that the Bayern star could return to the Premier League next summer.

The reports suggest that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United should all be keeping tabs on Kane's situation.

It remains to be seen which Premier League clubs show an interest in signing Kane next year, but a return to Tottenham is seen as the 'most likely option' if he leaves Bayern at the end of the season.

Why could Kane push for Premier League return?

Having enjoyed significant success with Bayern, there is no obvious reason for Kane to call time on his stint in Germany.

However, he has realised his ultimate goal of ending his trophy drought and could be motivated by the chance to achieve a notable goalscoring feat.

Kane left the Premier League as the competition's second-highest scorer with 213 goals in 317 top-flight appearances for Spurs.

As a result, he is 47 goals away from equalling Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record, and he will surely want to break that record before he calls time on his playing days.

While he is set to turn 33 next summer, Kane is showing no signs of slowing up as he heads towards the latter stages of his career, having started the 2025-26 campaign with 13 goals in seven matches.