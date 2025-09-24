Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank reveals his stance over a potential return for Harry Kane following news of a supposed secret exit clause in his Bayern Munich contract.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed his stance over a possible blockbuster return for Bayern Munich's Harry Kane as speculation over his future hots up.

The England captain ended his lengthy association with Spurs in 2023 in pursuit of silverware, a mission he has now succeeded in thanks to Bayern's 2024-25 Bundesliga triumph.

Now that Kane has fulfilled his desire for a top-level team honour, talk of a return to the Premier League has heightened in recent weeks, especially following the revelation of a supposed secret exit clause in his Bayern contract.

If the 32-year-old informs the German champions of his desire to leave before the January transfer window - giving the Bavarians plentiful time to secure a replacement - he will supposedly be allowed to depart for €65m (£56.7m).

Kane is unsurprisingly being tipped to return to England in order to chase down Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record; the Three Lions skipper sits on 213 goals in the competition, 47 fewer than the Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers legend.

Frank: 'Kane would be welcome back at Tottenham'

Ahead of Spurs' EFL Cup third-round clash with Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday, Frank was asked about Kane's alleged secret clause and whether the door is still open for the striker to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the near future.

"I didn’t know there was a clause," Frank responded. "He is an unbelievable player who did fantastic for Spurs and is doing fantastic for Bayern. Top player. I think there’s a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back.

"Personally, I don’t think he will do it right now if I’m honest. He’ll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well. He was top scorer last year, won the championship and he’s doing fantastic now.

"I don’t know what he’s thinking. Myself, I’m a traveller, I like to travel, I like to explore things as well. He’s been here for many years so why not enjoy the time at Bayern a little bit more? But he’s welcome. If he wants to join us, he’s more than welcome!"

Kane has made a blistering start to the 2025-26 campaign with 13 goals and three assists from seven appearances in all competitions, including two Bundesliga hat-tricks against RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

In total, the England captain has been directly involved in a staggering 127 goals in 103 matches for Vincent Kompany's side in all tournaments - 98 of his own and 29 assists.

Which other clubs are interested in Kane?

In spite of Kane's deep emotional connection to Tottenham, the reigning Europa League champions will face stiff competition to bring him back to North London, both from rival Premier League clubs and abroad.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the 32-year-old as they plan for a future without Robert Lewandowski, who is five years older than Kane and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle and even Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Kane, although a move to the latter is surely out of the question lest he risk burning bridges with the entire Tottenham fanbase.

Kane scored an unparalleled 280 goals in 435 appearances for the Lilywhites after coming through the academy network, but the 32-year-old was never able to fire Tottenham to a major team trophy.