Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for gameweek nine of the 2025-26 Premier League season, including Matheus Cunha, Micky van de Ven and Bryan Mbeumo.

The red half of North London had more than one reason to celebrate this weekend, when Arsenal's 1-0 London derby win over Crystal Palace extended their early-season lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

The Gunners took full advantage of Liverpool and Manchester City's latest mishaps, as the Reds' plight continued in a 3-2 loss to Brentford, while the Citizens' Aston Villa curse continued in a 1-0 defeat in the West Midlands.

Chelsea's title credentials also suffered another bitter blow in a shock 2-1 home reverse to Sunderland, but Manchester United are on an upward trajectory and bested Brighton & Hove Albion in a six-goal spectacular.

Tottenham Hotspur also reignited their podium charge in a 3-0 beating of Everton, but the Lilywhites are trailing new runners-up Bournemouth, who took down Sean Dyche's Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Elsewhere, Burnley bested Wolverhampton Wanderers by three goals to two in a thrilling bottom-half battle, Newcastle United left it late to edge out Fulham 2-1, while Leeds United overcame a troubled West Ham United team by the same scoreline.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for gameweek nine of the 2025-26 season.

Standout displays in between the sticks were few and far between, but Nick Pope was a major factor in Newcastle's win over Fulham - while there was no long-throw assist for the Englishman this time around, there were a pivotal four saves and seven recoveries.

Teaching Erling Haaland a lesson in clinical finishing - at least for today - Villa right-back Matty Cash put a huge dent in City's title aspirations with a fine left-footed winner at Villa Park, where he also created one big chance.

The 3-0 scoreline in Spurs' favour against Everton did not tell the full story, as Kevin Danso had to make an incredible 18 clearances on Merseyside, and Cristian Romero's deputy also won all six of his duels in a dogged defensive effort.



Micky van de Ven rose highest to power home Spurs' second of the game ? pic.twitter.com/HeQ3hesac0

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2025

While Danso earned the plaudits for his defending, Micky van de Ven took on the role of Spurs' chief goal threat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where his two headers saw him become the first Tottenham defender to score a Premier League brace since Jan Vertonghen in 2013.

Forget Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp or Son Heung-min and Harry Kane - Quilindschy Hartman and Zian Flemming are the Premier League's new deadly double act.

The former provided two fine assists for his Burnley teammate at Wolves, firstly picking out Flemming's run with a brilliant long ball over the top, before a well-executed first-time pass across the six-yard box.

Right midfield: Michael Kayode (Brentford)

A right-back by trade, it only feels right to push Michael Kayode further forward after the wide man's barnstorming display in Brentford's beating of Liverpool.

Channelling his inner Rory Delap, Kayode's long throw led to the Bees' opening goal in West London, where he also won all five of his ground duels.

Central midfield: Casemiro (Man United)

Neither of Casemiro's direct contributions in Man United's win over Brighton were particularly vintage - a short pass to Matheus Cunha and a goal that took a wicked deflection to beat Bart Verbruggen.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian registered a goal and assist in a league game for the first time since playing for Real Madrid in 2018, as well as winning four ground duels and making five recoveries at Old Trafford.

Central midfield: Amadou Onana (Aston Villa)

Taking on the role of pass master in Aston Villa vs. Man City, Amadou Onana misplaced just one of his 43 balls to his teammates all afternoon, while completing 95% in the Sky Blues' half and winning six of his seven ground duels in a momentous success.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Left midfield: Bryan Mbeumo (Man United)



Bryan Mbeumo scores his second to ensure Manchester United win their third match in a row ? pic.twitter.com/twz3PqWYDo

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2025

A woodwork hit away from a first Man United hat-trick, Bryan Mbeumo's low near-post finish and crisp strike into the roof of the net proved pivotal to the beating of Brighton, against whom the Cameroonian also created one big chance and registered four successful dribbles.

Striker: Matheus Cunha (Man United)

Man United had never had two Brazilians score in one Premier League game before October 25, but that all changed thanks to Casemiro and Matheus Cunha, who broke the deadlock with a delightful finish and also fashioned one big chance for his teammates on the day.

Striker: Zian Flemming (Burnley)



Superb goal from Burnley ? pic.twitter.com/VuCBcALmeH

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2025

The beneficiary of two Hartman helpers, Burnley forward Flemming struck a wonderful first-time volley and a well-taken tap-in against Wolves, who could not restrain the ex-Millwall striker and were also forced to foul him on six occasions.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (4-4-2): Pope; Cash, Danso, Van de Ven, Hartman; Kayode, Casemiro, Onana, Mbeumo; Cunha, Flemming