Tottenham Hotspur handed Everton their first defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday night, with Micky van de Ven twice scoring from corners to help secure a 3-0 victory in the Premier League.

The first half was dictated by corner-kicks, and it was Spurs who came out on top, with Van de Ven opening the scoring before Jake O'Brien thought he had equalised, only for the goal to be ruled out after a lengthy VAR check for an offside decision against Iliman Ndiaye, and Van de Ven then doubled Tottenham's lead with his second header on the stroke of half-time.

Everton were significantly stronger in the second half, largely due to Spurs sitting deeper and looking to defend their lead, with Guglielmo Vicario called into action to make a number of super saves, and the visitors eventually put the game to bed late on when Pape Sarr scored with minutes remaining, sealing a 3-0 win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Tonight's match saw a major emphasis on the physical side of the game, with both teams looking to capitalise on corner-kicks - a battle in which Tottenham Hotspur ultimately won.

Everton did manage to convert from a corner, but O'Brien's thumping header was ruled out for an offside against Ndiaye, while Van de Ven's brace, followed by Sarr's late strike, proved the difference as Spurs claimed all three points.

The physicality was also on display during open play, with both teams often looking to fire the ball through the lines and then playing off their respective strikers.

Everton were particularly effective in that sense, with Jack Grealish and Ndiaye's extremely wide starting positions meaning the Spurs defence was stretched, opening gaps for the Toffees to punch the ball into Beto, who proved a handful for the Tottenham defence thanks to his speed and strength.

However, Tottenham Hotspur were ultimately able to defend their goal for the entire 90 minutes, thanks to a combination of a lack of final-third quality from Everton and a real desire to put their bodies on the line to keep the clean sheet intact from the likes of Van de Ven, Danso and Joao Palhinha.

EVERTON VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

Micky van de Ven goal vs. Everton (19th min, Everton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur)



Van de Ven nods Tottenham into the lead!

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2025

Van de Ven nods Tottenham into the lead!

Mohammed Kudus delivers a brilliant corner deep and past the back post, where Rodrigo Bentancur makes a run to meet the ball and shoulders back across goal.

The midfielder's skilful cross finds Van de Ven inside the six-yard box, and the defender heads into the bottom right corner to give Spurs the lead.

Micky van de Ven goal vs. Everton (51st min, Everton 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur)



Van de Ven scores his and Tottenham's second!

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2025

Van de Ven scores his and Tottenham's second!

Pedro Porro whips a wonderful delivery into the middle of the six-yard box, where Van de Ven has sneaked in unmarked from the back post.

The defender stands just in-front of Jordan Pickford and rises above the goalkeeper, powering his header into the right side of the net to double his tally and Spurs' lead.

Pape Sarr goal vs. Everton (89th min, Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur)



Sarr seals the victory with Tottenham's third of the night!

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2025

Sarr seals the victory with Tottenham's third of the night!

Porro charges down the right side and picks out a wonderful cross to Richarlison deep inside Everton's box, and the striker heads back across goal to Sarr.

The header perfectly finds the run of Sarr, who expertly heads back across goal and into the bottom left corner, scoring Spurs' third and surely putting the game to bed.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MICKY VAN DE VEN

Helping to keep a clean sheet and scoring two goals makes Van de Ven the obvious pick for the man of the match award.

The defender displayed a real clinical ability to twice score from Tottenham corners in the first half, while he was also pivotal in defence for the visitors, making seven clearances, three interceptions and winning two duels.

Vicario also deserves a mention, as the goalkeeper made a series of sensational stops to keep Everton out in the second half, playing a key role in the victory.

EVERTON VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 53%-47% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Everton 12-7 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Everton 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Everton 9-8 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Everton 9-8 Tottenham Hotspur

BEST STATS



Most assists by a Tottenham defender in the Prem: 17 — Pedro Porro 17 — Danny Rose pic.twitter.com/Iq5cFvrEq9

— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) October 26, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Everton will aim to bounce back from tonight's defeat when they travel to the Stadium of Light to face the in-form Sunderland on matchday 10 of the Premier League next Monday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will briefly shift focus to the EFL Cup as they take on Newcastle United in the fourth round on Wednesday, followed by clash with Chelsea in the league next weekend.

