“The turning point”: Gary Neville makes bold Man Utd claim after Lisandro Martinez outburst

Gary Neville has suggested that Lisandro Martinez’s attack on the Manchester United hierarchy may actually benefit Michael Carrick’s side going forward.

Martinez gave a stunning interview to Amazon Prime following Man United's 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid last week, criticising the club’s board, including technical director Jason Wilcox, for failing to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window.

Red Devils teammate Amad Diallo also chimed in with an X-rated social media post following the defeat in Madrid, writing on Snapchat: “F*****g disgrace I have no words.”

Martinez has since apologised for his reaction and the defender, along with Diallo, were handed starts for Man United in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League.

After the match, former Man United defender Neville suggested that Carrick’s team have shown positives signs of recovery since Martinez and Diallo ‘went rogue’, and believes that Martinez’s comments in particular may have done the Red Devils ‘a favour’.

Martinez comments could be “the turning point” for Man Utd

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Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast for Sky Sports, the ex-Red Devils captain said: “Today’s a stepping stone, but we can’t get carried away. It’s because of what we thought might happen, but I actually thought they’d win today. I thought there would be a response.

“I think that dressing room has definitely had a tear up, they’ve had a tear up and they’ve had a meeting. 100%. There’s no way that they’ve not dealt with that Martinez issue.

“If you think about Amad Diallo’s Snapchat: “You’re a f***ing disgrace!” That’s at his teammate, so they’re obviously launching at each other. Martinez has gone rogue, but so has Amad.

“I think that’s what’s happening here, that’s the dynamic and that can only be a good thing for Michael Carrick, because you’re looking at it and thinking it needs something, it needs somebody to starting fighting, it needs a rocket up it.

“Maybe that’s the turning point. Maybe Lisandro Martinez has done the best motivational speech that he’s ever done for Manchester United on Tuesday night, maybe he’s done them a favour."

Man Utd dressing room “did need spiking” after poor start to season

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“99 times out of 100 you could never really point towards those comments helping anybody,” Neville added when discussing Martinez’s outburst.

“He’s launched into the ownership, the technical director, he’s effectively, without saying it, criticised his team-mates and the squad, which you do directly when you say that you’ve not added enough quality.

“That in turn puts pressure on the manager. You can’t say after those comments that they are helpful, they’re not. Fans liked them, and no-one disagreed with anything he said, but I’ve been in a dressing room where people have made comments like that and it’s not helpful, and you feel let down.

“He’s come out and apologised, and that dressing room did need spiking. It needed a right rocket up its backside after that woeful performance against Tottenham.”

Man United have made their worst start to a season since 1986, picking up just seven points from their seven Premier League games this season and posting only one win from seven across all tournaments.

Sitting 13th in the table and already 14 points behind leaders and rivals Man City, Man United are next in action on Wednesday when they travel to Como in the Champions League, before playing host to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, the Red Devils may have to cope without Martinez who was forced off at half time against Leeds with a thigh injury and has emerged as a doubt.