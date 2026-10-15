Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola now makes feelings on £100m Chelsea hijack 'clear' to FSG

Liverpool remain interested in signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott despite Chelsea's growing confidence of securing a January deal.

Reds boss Andoni Iraola is reportedly keen to reunite with the England international, having previously worked with him at the Vitality Stadium.

However, the Blues believe their financial strength and the opportunity to work under Xabi Alonso could give them the advantage in a transfer battle that may extend into 2027.

Andoni Iraola makes Alex Scott interest clear to Liverpool chiefs

© Imago / Sportimage

According to TEAMtalk, Iraola has made his desire to sign Scott clear to FSG and the Liverpool hierarchy, although the initial plan has been to consider a move next summer rather than launch a January bid.

The Merseyside giants continue to monitor the 23-year-old's situation after the Cherries failed to convince him to sign a new contract. They reportedly offered Scott a deal worth around £150k-per-week, which would have made him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

With no extension agreed, Bournemouth are now prepared to entertain offers, although their £100m asking price represents a significant obstacle.

Chelsea remain confident of winning the race, believing Scott will be attracted by the chance to play alongside Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers under Alonso.

Liverpool's position will depend on their available funds and other midfield targets, with AS Roma's Manu Kone and AS Monaco's Lamine Camara also reportedly on their shortlist.

Who will win the transfer race for Alex Scott in 2027?

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Chelsea appear well placed to compete for Scott, particularly given their willingness to invest heavily in young talent and structure contracts creatively to strengthen their squad.

However, Liverpool have a potential advantage of their own in Iraola's previous relationship with the Englishman. That familiarity could be important if Scott is weighing up which project best suits his development.

The timing of any move could also prove decisive, as Chelsea are pushing for January, while Liverpool's initial preference is to wait until the summer.

At £100m, either club would be making a substantial commitment, so the decision will need to reflect more than just Scott's potential.

Nevertheless, he would strengthen either engine room almost immediately, offering energy, technical quality and proven Premier League experience at just 23.

Chelsea may currently have the momentum, but Liverpool should not be discounted if Iraola makes Scott a priority for 2027.