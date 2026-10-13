Xabi Alonso transfer boost as Chelsea now 'confident' of record January swoop for £100m midfielder

Chelsea are 'increasingly confident' of signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott during the January transfer window, with the Blues reportedly prepared to meet his hefty valuation.

The 23-year-old has recently earned his first two England caps, further strengthening his reputation as one of the Premier League's most promising young midfielders.

However, Bournemouth are determined to retain Scott and are pushing to agree a new contract before Chelsea make their move.

Chelsea confident of landing Alex Scott in January

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea believe a deal for Scott is possible in January, despite the Cherries' reluctance to sell midway through the season, according to TEAMtalk.

The England midfielder's contract runs until 2028, but he has so far resisted attempts to agree an extension, increasing the possibility that Bournemouth could consider a substantial offer rather than risk losing negotiating power later.

The South Coast outfit are reportedly demanding close to £100m, which would comfortably establish a new club-record sale.

They are also understood to view Scott's age, Premier League experience, technical ability and recent England recognition as justification for the valuation.

Chelsea have reportedly been encouraged by the prospect of Scott joining a squad packed with young talent, including Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, while the opportunity to work under Xabi Alonso could also appeal.

The Blues remain interested after missing out on Lamine Camara on deadline day during the summer window. The Blues now believe Scott could be an attainable target if they are willing to meet Bournemouth's demands.

Alex Scott update a huge boost to Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso

© Iconsport / PA images

Chelsea's reported confidence in securing Scott is encouraging news for Alonso, particularly after the club failed to bring in another midfielder during the summer.

The Spaniard has plenty of young talent in his squad, but adding a technically gifted central midfielder with proven top-flight experience would give him another option in an area that desperately requires depth and balance.

Scott's ability to retain possession, contribute defensively and move the ball forward makes him an appealing fit. His recent England recognition also suggests he is beginning to translate his club performances onto the international stage.

The major stumbling block is the price, as spending close to £100m on Scott would represent a huge commitment, especially for a player who is still developing and currently recovering from a recent injury.

Nonetheless, Chelsea clearly see the midfielder as someone who could become an important part of their long-term project.

If Bournemouth refuse to lower their demands, negotiations could prove difficult, but the reported confidence in west London will give Alonso reason to be optimistic about strengthening his midfield in January.