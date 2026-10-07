Chelsea transfer news: Alex Scott latest as Bournemouth reveal 'intention' to Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid before January

Bournemouth have no intention of selling Alex Scott to Chelsea or Real Madrid in January, the newest report has revealed.

The Blues will hope to get the better of Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend, though the Cherries will look to exploit weaknesses in the middle of the pitch.

Xabi Alonso missed out on midfielder Lamine Camara at the last minute in the summer, and it would not be surprising to see his side re-enter the market in January.

The Londoners have consistently been linked with Bournemouth star Scott, but they are not the only club said to have an interest in him.

A fresh report from talkSPORT claims that the Cherries have already told suitors such as Chelsea and Real Madrid that Scott will not be leaving in the winter transfer window.

© Imago / Sportimage

Alex Scott transfer rumours: Why Chelsea may have to wait until the summer

Scott was reportedly subject of a bid from Chelsea in the summer worth in excess of £60m, but a move in January would likely push that figure closer to £100m.

Bournemouth are competing in the Europa League this season, and they must take the competition seriously, especially as winning it would guarantee their place in the 2027-28 Champions League.

Scott has arguably been the best midfielder in the division for the past 12 months, and keeping him at the club will be crucial if they are to experience success in Europe.

The good news for Chelsea is that the 23-year-old will only have a year left on his contract next summer, meaning Bournemouth would not be in a position to demand an extraordinary fee.

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Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: Can Xabi Alonso beat La Liga giants

Real Madrid are still seen by many players as the number one destination in world football, and Chelsea would not be the first club to lose out on a key target to the Spanish giants.

The appeal of Los Blancos may be even greater for Scott considering Real already have England teammates Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold in their ranks.

If Alonso is to get the better of his former club in the race for the Englishman, then the Blues must qualify for the Champions League and hope that the Bournemouth star would prefer to stay in England.