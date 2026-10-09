Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Man City: Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Jacquet latest

All eyes will be on Anfield on Sunday, when Liverpool host Manchester City for a blockbuster Premier League showdown in the shadow of the Citizens' guilty verdict.

Andoni Iraola's side accrued a number of injuries during the international break that are sure to impact the manager's plans, though the Reds will be hoping to build on their 1-0 victory over Bournemouth last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Man City.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Manchester City)

Alexander Isak has enjoyed a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, scoring four goals in five Premier League games so far.

Unfortunately, the £125m striker was absent from training on Thursday, having returned from international duty with Sweden early due to a thigh injury.

CODY GAKPO

© Iconsport / ANP KOEN VAN WEEL

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Manchester City)

Cody Gakpo has been a crucial part of Liverpool's attacking force this term after coming close to leaving the club in August, but he is a major doubt for Sunday.

The Dutchman picked up an ankle injury on international duty with the Netherlands, and missed training on Thursday.

JEREMY JACQUET

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Manchester City)

Jeremy Jacquet has impressed alongside Virgil van Dijk, with performances that bely the fact he is just 21-years-old and playing his first season at Anfield.

Many feared that Frenchman would miss this weekend's clash with the hamstring injury he picked up during the international break, but his presence in Thursday's training session suggests he could feature.

FEDERICO CHIESA

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Lower back

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Manchester City)

Federico Chiesa has been sidelined for the entirety of the season so far after suffering a lower back injury in the summer.

However, the Italian forward was spotted in training on Thursday, and could make the squad for Sunday's clash as a result.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Hull City)

Striker Hugo Ekitike was one of Liverpool's bright spots last term, but he has been out of action since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April.

Reports have suggested that the 24-year-old is engaging in light running, and is eyeing a return in December.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Liverpool centre-back Giovanni Leoni was unfortunate enough to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025.

Thankfully, the 19-year-old is expected to return to team training this week, though he will miss out on Sunday as he builds fitness.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Right-back Conor Bradley has been sidelined since January after a being forced off with a major knee injury against Arsenal.

The defender revealed that he is yet to take part in team training, though he stepped up his rehabilitation by starting ball work last month.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this clash.