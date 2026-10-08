Liverpool vs. Man City: Erling Haaland issues "positive" rallying cry after guilty verdict ahead of Premier League clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has urged everyone at the Etihad to stick together following news that the club had been found guilty of breaking the Premier League's financial rules.

Though international breaks are often quiet in terms of news, headlines were dominated by City's guilty verdict, handed down by an independent panel.

Fans and pundits across the world have speculated about potential punishments, which could be as severe as expulsion from the top flight.

Speaking to Sky Sports, City's Haaland called for unity amongst all associated with the club, saying: "We need to stick together. We have to stay with each other and stay positive. No matter what happens in life we have to have a smile.

"We have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games, then try to enjoy the situation and the game. We have to stick together, we have to spread the love to each other, enjoy the ride and smile."

City will travel to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool, and the home crowd are sure to vent their anger towards the Citizens' fans and players.

"Enjoy the ride and smile" Erling Haaland with a message for Man City fans ahead of their trip to Anfield this weekend ?️? https://t.co/H7so0fk6XE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2026

Man City guilty: Is Erling Haaland right to be calm about charges verdict?

Key figures at City have responded in a calm manner to the club's guilty verdict, with the likes of Enzo Maresca echoing the sentiment shared by Haaland.

However, reassuring voices will do little to quell the discontent in the fanbase given the serious nature of possible sanctions.

City have launched an appeal against the verdict, but the likelihood of that being successful is not clear.

Despite Haaland's admirable response, it would not be surprising if cracks appeared as the club's impending punishment draws closer.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Liverpool vs. Man City in the Premier League: Why Reds will feel aggrieved

Liverpool and City formed one of the league's most iconic rivalries in the late 2010s and early 2020s, with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola fighting for titles over that period.

The charges levelled at the Citizens only relate to the period 2009-2018, but Reds supporters will feel that their opponents continued to gain an advantage due to the players they were able to sign before the 2018-19 and 2021-22 title races.

Should another investigation take place for the years after 2018 and City be stripped of their titles, there is a real chance that Klopp would have accumulated just one Premier League trophy despite potentially boasting the fifth, second and highest points total in the division's history.

Any anger directed from the stands of Anfield towards the Citizens would be understandable, and that atmosphere will be incredibly difficult to deal with.