Leeds lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI as Dominic Calvert-Lewin aims to snap nine-game scoreless streak

Leeds United talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be bidding to end a disappointing scoreless streak against Arsenal in Saturday's Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old returns to domestic action on the back of an underwhelming international break with England, making just two substitute appearances and playing a mere 15 minutes across the four Nations League games.

Calvert-Lewin nevertheless boasts a pleasing three goals from his opening five Premier League outings of the campaign, but he has failed to find the back of the net in each of his last nine games against Arsenal.

The former Everton man last scored against the Gunners for the Toffees in February 2020 and has only managed two goals in total from 15 appearances vs. the reigning champions, losing eight of those fixtures.

However, there is no danger of Calvert-Lewin losing his place up top alongside Noah Okafor, who did not represent Switzerland during the international break owing to a breakdown in his relationship with head coach Murat Yakin.

Calvert-Lewin and Okafor should spearhead an unchanged Leeds XI from their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace before the international break, as Daniel Farke sticks with the same bank of five in Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Anton Stach and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi are primed to protect James Trafford once more, as Leeds seek a first triumph over Arsenal since May 2003.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya (ankle), Mateo Joseph (ACL) and Joe Rodon (thigh) are expected to miss out, but Harry Wilson might recover from his thigh concern in time to make the XI.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Leeds