Arsenal lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI as Declan Rice, Christos Tzolis, Ezri Konsa decisions made

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is sweating over a number of injury doubts ahead of Saturday's lunchtime Premier League kickoff at home to Leeds United.

The reigning champions saw no fewer than five players withdraw from their national teams during the international break, as Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman and Christos Tzolis were all forced to return home early.

Havertz and Tzolis's hamstring problems have generated the most concern, but Rice and Konsa are not thought to be suffering from anything serious; Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the latter's problem was minor following his England withdrawal.

Cristhian Mosquera (thigh) and Ben White (groin) both sat out Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion before the three-week hiatus, meaning that Konsa's issue has handed Arteta an unwelcome dilemma on the right-hand side of defence, although all three may return imminently.

As Arsenal fans await the latest updates from Arteta, Konsa is still expected to join Gabriel Magalhaes in an untouched backline, which William Saliba (back) is still missing from.

Rice will also reprise his midfield role if given the green light from the medical team, potentially alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly after Bruno Guimaraes's forgettable full debut at the Amex Stadium.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are also good to go, but owing to Tzolis and Havertz's problems, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres - who scored four in four during the international break - should earn increasingly rare starts in the final third.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up against Arsenal