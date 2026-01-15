Crystal Palace lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 19:10 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 21:59

Crystal Palace are set to be without at least nine players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

While Ismaila Sarr is still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with finalists Senegal, Daniel Munoz, Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad (all knee), Eddie Nketiah, Daichi Kamada (both thigh), Nathaniel Clyne (groin), Rio Cardines (muscle) and Caleb Kporha (back) are all sidelined with injuries.

A late call will be made on the availability of Jefferson Lerma, who has been dealing with concussion that forced him to miss last weekend’s embarrassing 2-1 defeat to non-league Macclesfield in the FA Cup third round.

Head coach Oliver Glasner is expected to revert to his strongest possible starting lineup, with Dean Henderson in goal set to be protected by a back three of in-demand captain Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards.

Justin Devenny could be called upon to begin at right wing-back as Tyrick Mitchell returns to start on the opposite flank, while Adam Wharton and Will Hughes are the most likely duo to link arms in centre-midfield.

Club-record January signing Brennan Johnson will be pushing to earn a recall in the final third and could play alongside Yeremy Pino in an advanced role behind central striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was rested against Macclesfield last time out.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Devenny, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Johnson, Pino; Mateta

