Preview: Crystal Palace vs Zrinjski Mostar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Feb 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 19:36

Crystal Palace welcome Zrinjski Mostar to Selhurst Park for the second leg of their Conference League knockout round playoff on Thursday night.

The winners of this tie on aggregate will face either German side Mainz 05 or Cypriot outfit AEK Larnaca in the last 16.

Match preview

Competing in European competition for the first time in their history this season, Crystal Palace entered last week’s first-leg clash with Zrinjski as strong favourites, but they had to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Boasting more than 70% possession, the Eagles looked on course to secure their maiden European knockout win when Ismaila Sarr scored on the stroke of half time. However, Oliver Glasner’s men were punished for a flat opening to the second period, with Karlo Abramovic netting in the 55th minute to restore parity.

A section of the Palace away support turned on under-fire Glasner during the first leg, with chants of "we want Glasner out" heard at full time. The Austrian has angered the fanbase further with his “stay humble” comments, but a swift exit before his planned end-of-season departure is not on the cards just yet.

Since the middle of December, the Eagles have only won two of their last 16 games across all competitions (D5 L9), but one of those wins was at Selhurst Park last weekend when they edged past 10-man basement club Wolves by a 1-0 scoreline in the Premier League.

Sitting 13th in the Premier League table and 10 points above the relegation zone, Palace should take the Conference League seriously now that fears of a top-flight drop have eased. The fact that they have lost only one of their four home matches in this season’s competition should also give them hope of beating Zrinjski on Thursday.

© Imago

After securing their place in the knockout round playoffs courtesy of a stoppage-time own goal in the League Phase, Zrinjski Mostar held their own against Palace last week and have kept their two-legged tie finely poised following a dogged display on home soil.

Hopes of reaching the last 16 of a major European competition for the first time in their history remain alive, though the Nobles head into Thursday’s second leg with a woeful Conference League away record, losing all six on the road without scoring.

Zrinjski are the reigning Bosnian top-flight champions, but they have suffered a dip in domestic form in recent weeks, winning just two of their last six league matches (D2 L2). A 3-0 defeat to title rivals and league leaders Borac Banja Luka was followed by a 1-1 draw with NK Siroki Brijeg last weekend.

Having seen his side slip six points behind the summit, head coach Igor Stimac is tasked with galvanising his troops this week, as they endeavour to claim a statement victory over Palace that can reignite their campaign as well as extend their European journey a little bit further.

Crystal Palace Conference League form:

L

W

L

W

D

D

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

L

D

W

L

D

W

Zrinjski Mostar Conference League form:

L

L

W

L

D

D

Zrinjski Mostar form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

D

D

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Crystal Palace will be without Cheick Doucoure, Jean-Philippe Mateta (both knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) due to injury, while Christantus Uche has been left out of the club’s Conference League squad.

Maxence Lacroix picked up a groin injury in last week’s first leg and subsequently missed the PL win over Wolves. The Frenchman is currently a doubt, with Chadi Riad, Jaydee Canvot and Chris Richards are in contention to retain their starting spots in defence if he fails a late fitness test.

Daichi Kamada could replace Will Hughes in centre-midfield, while Evann Guessand - who scored a late winner against Wolves - Brennan Johnson and Yeremy Pino will all battle for a start in the final third alongside Sarr and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

As for Zrinjski Mostar, Toni Sunjic remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury, while Antonio Ilic, Darick Kobie Morris and Toma Palic are all ineligible as they have been omitted from the club’s Conference League squad.

Nemanja Bilbija has scored a team-high 15 goals this term, but he has been absent for the last five games with an unspecified issue. Mario Cuze is seemingly set to lead the line against Palace, with Leo Mikic and Karlo Abramovic providing support in attack.

Stimac may revert to a back five, which would likely see Hrvoje Barisic, Duje Dujmovic and Igor Savic begin as centre-backs as Marko Vranjkovic and Petar Mamic operate as full-backs.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Johnson, Sarr; Strand Larsen

Zrinjski Mostar possible starting lineup:

G. Karacic; Vranjkovic, Barisic, Dujmovic, Savic, Mamic; Ivancic, Durasek; Abramovic, Cuze, Mikic

We say: Crystal Palace 2-1 Zrinjski Mostar (Crystal Palace to win 3-2 on aggregate)

Zrinjski Mostar proved in the first leg that they should not be taken lightly by Crystal Palace and another strong defensive performance is required from the visitors if they are to pull off an upset on Thursday.

However, the Eagles can still be considered as strong favourites here, with Glasner expected to name a strong side that should perform well enough to outscore their opponents and prevail on aggregate, without the need of extra time or penalties.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.