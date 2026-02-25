Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Zrinjski Mostar injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Feb 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 20:00

Crystal Palace play host to Bosnian outfit Zrinjski Mostar at Selhurst Park in the second leg of their Conference League knockout round playoff tie on Thursday night.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in last week’s first leg, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Christantus Uche (ineligible)

Doubtful: Maxence Lacroix (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Johnson, Sarr; Strand Larsen

ZRINJSKI MOSTAR

Out: Toni Sunjic (knee), Antonio Ilic, Darick Kobie Morris, Toma Palic (all ineligible)

Doubtful: Nemanja Bilbija (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: G. Karacic; Vranjkovic, Barisic, Dujmovic, Savic, Mamic; Ivancic, Durasek; Abramovic, Cuze, Mikic