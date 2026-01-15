Sunderland lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 19:10 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 21:58

Sunderland are set to be without five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the Stadium of Light.

Habib Diarra and Chemsdine Talbi are still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal and Morocco respectively, while Arthur Masuaku (ankle), Bertrand Traore (knee) and Aji Alese (shoulder) are all sidelined with injuries.

Masuaku and Traore both picked up injuries at AFCON, with the former now facing four to six weeks out and the latter set for up to a month in the treatment room.

Head coach Regis Le Bris was boosted by the return of Noah Sadiki from AFCON last weekend as the midfielder played in Sunderland’s FA Cup third-round win on penalties against Everton. Reinildo Mandava is now also available and is in contention to start at left-back ahead of Dennis Cirkin.

Should Le Bris stick with a four-man defence, Daniel Ballard and Omar Alderete could partner each other at centre-back. Nordi Mukiele may also feature in the heart of the defence if he does not replace Trai Hume at right-back.

Captain Granit Xhaka is expected to link up with Sadiki in centre-midfield, with Lutsharel Geertruida potentially making way, while Enzo Le Fee operates in an advanced central role.

Brian Brobbey is “okay” despite coming off against Everton with a precautionary hamstring issue and the Dutchman could start again up front ahead of Wilson Isidor, while Simon Adingra and either Eliezer Mayenda or Chris Rigg begin on the flanks.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Mayenda, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

